NEW YORK (AP) — A concert to celebrate diversity and unity later this month will feature performances by Miguel Bose, Juanes, Los Tigres del Norte, Alejandro Sanz, Julieta Venegas and Carlos Vives.
The Rise Up as One event, scheduled for Oct. 15 along the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego will be broadcast live on Univision Network and on Fusion.
Other performers include Luis Coronel, Andra Day, Lila Downs, Jorge Drexler, Fonseca, Jesse & Joy, Natalia Lafourcade, Residente and Lupillo Rivera.
Special guests will including Gael García Bernal and Jonás Cuarón of “Desierto,” Mía Maestro and Wilmer Valderrama. It will be hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Jorge Ramo.
___
Online: http://www.RiseUpAsOne.com
