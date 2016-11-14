NEW YORK (AP) — John Oliver has used nearly the entire season finale of his HBO show to criticize President-elect Donald Trump.
A highly-animated Oliver took issue with news pundits calling for the public to give the Republican a chance. Oliver says that “optimism is nice,” but warned that such attitudes could “feed into the normalization of Donald Trump.”
Oliver says giving Trump “a chance in the sense of not speaking out immediately against the policies he’s proposed is dangerous, because some of them are alarming.”
He encouraged Americans to keep in mind that Trump being president “is not normal” and dissuaded those who say they’re going to move to Canada to avoid living under a Trump presidency. Instead, he encouraged them to stay in the U.S. and fight Trump’s policies.
