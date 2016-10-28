NEW YORK (AP) — Say hello to Jennifer Lopez in NBC’s forthcoming “Bye Bye Birdie.”
NBC says the actress-singer will headline its 2017 live holiday musical. She will play Rosie, the role originated on Broadway in 1960 by Chita Rivera.
Tony Award-winning Harvey Fierstein will write the script.
“Bye Bye Birdie Live!” airs a year from now as the next in NBC’s annual live-musical tradition. “Hairspray Live!,” starring newcomer Maddie Baillio, is set to air on Dec. 7.
“Birdie” is an homage to circa-1950s rock ‘n’ roll mania and centers on the character Conrad Birdie, who is reminiscent of a young Elvis Presley.
ABC aired a 1995 TV-movie version starring Jason Alexander and Vanessa Williams.
Lopez stars in NBC’s cop drama “Shades of Blue” and will judge its upcoming competition series, “World of Dance.”
