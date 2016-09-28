LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez is stepping in front of the camera for NBC’s new “World of Dance” competition series.

The network said Wednesday that Lopez will be a judge, a role she had on “American Idol.” She was previously announced as an executive producer for “World of Dance.”

The 10-episode series will challenge contestants to demonstrate their skills in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, krumping, ballet and ballroom. The winner gets $1 million.

Would-be competitors can register online at www.worldofdancecasting.com. Qualifying events will be held nationwide.

An airdate for “World of Dance” was not announced.