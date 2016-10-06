NEW YORK (AP) — Rap superstar Jay Z is helping shine a light on prison reform by co-producing an upcoming TV documentary about a young man who spent three years behind bars without trial for allegedly stealing a backpack.
The rapper teamed up Harvey Weinstein to produce the six-part “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story,” which airs in January on Spike TV. It uses first-person accounts, prison footage and cinematic recreations to explore what Jay Z called a system that’s “broken.”
Jay Z, attending a press conference Thursday with Browder’s mother, the filmmakers and Weinstein, said he hoped Browder’s story “inspires others and saves other lives.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.