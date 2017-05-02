Janet Jackson, who postponed her “Unbreakable” tour to focus on her family, will perform Sept. 27 at KeyArena.

On Monday, Jackson shared a video on Twitter in which she addressed her son, her split from her husband and the re-branding of her tour, now known as the “State of the World” tour.

“It’s not about politics,” she said, “It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.”

In the video she gushes about her baby, Eissa Al Mana, who was born in January.

“I thank God for him, you guys. He’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.”

Tickets, which cost $35.50-$131, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, via Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets purchased for previous “Unbreakable” tour dates will be honored for the new dates.