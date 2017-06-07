The former FBI director testifies in front of the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, June 8.

Is there a more anticipated TV event than James Comey’s testimony in the front of the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday? Well, not this month at least.

It feels more like we’re getting ready for the Super Bowl of Testimonies, so we thought we’d have a little fun. Take a drink of coffee or your morning beverage of choice each time you hear or see one of these words or events.

You’ll be buzzing all afternoon.

Watch Thursday's hearing Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday in Washington, D.C., is set to begin at 7 a.m. Pacific time. The hearing will be broadcast live on the major networks and cable news channels. You can live-stream the entire hearing for free on C-SPAN and PBS NewsHour on YouTube.

Note: If President Trump tweets it, it counts. Testimony starts at 7 a.m. PST on most of the broadcast and cable news networks.

Take a sip

If President Trump starts live-tweeting

If a newscaster uses the word “blockbuster”

Impeachment

The American people

President Trump

Take two sips

Fired

Obstruction

Jeff Sessions

Jared Kushner

New York Times

Washington Post

Intelligence

Take three sips

Russia

Fake news

Hacking

DNC

Michael Flynn

Mainstream media (MSM)

“Don’t Leave me alone with Trump”

MAGA

Putin

Ambassador Kislyak

Take four sips

Hillary’s email

Benghazi

Election

Collusion

Back channel

Unmasking

Leaks

Witch hunt

Robert Mueller

Watergate

Tweets

Investigation