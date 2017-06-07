The former FBI director testifies in front of the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, June 8.
Is there a more anticipated TV event than James Comey’s testimony in the front of the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday? Well, not this month at least.
It feels more like we’re getting ready for the Super Bowl of Testimonies, so we thought we’d have a little fun. Take a drink of coffee or your morning beverage of choice each time you hear or see one of these words or events.
You’ll be buzzing all afternoon.
Note: If President Trump tweets it, it counts. Testimony starts at 7 a.m. PST on most of the broadcast and cable news networks.
Take a sip
If President Trump starts live-tweeting
If a newscaster uses the word “blockbuster”
Impeachment
The American people
President Trump
Take two sips
Fired
Obstruction
Jeff Sessions
Jared Kushner
New York Times
Washington Post
Intelligence
Take three sips
Russia
Fake news
Hacking
DNC
Michael Flynn
Mainstream media (MSM)
“Don’t Leave me alone with Trump”
MAGA
Putin
Ambassador Kislyak
Take four sips
Hillary’s email
Benghazi
Election
Collusion
Back channel
Unmasking
Leaks
Witch hunt
Robert Mueller
Watergate
Tweets
Investigation
