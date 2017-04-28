Which superhero are you? Take this quiz on National Superhero Day and find out.

Superheros come in all shapes, sizes and backgrounds. Some are dark and moody. Others unrelentingly positive. We all have a favorite superhero, or at least one we relate with.

With the endearing and persistent presence of comic books and the relentless stream of comic book hero based film franchises there is no escaping the question: which superhero are you?

Take this quiz and find out if you would be the dark, moody violent type, or the do gooder.