One of the newest additions to Mattel’s American Girl Doll line is a boy, and he’s named Logan Everett.

That’s kind of a big deal as the blue-eyed, brown-haired lad is the first male to be manufactured by the makers of the coveted and pricey dolls, which retail for $115 apiece.

Logan’s back story is that he is a drummer and part of a musical duo along with female and freckle-faced Tenney Grant, a singer.