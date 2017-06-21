Here are a few quick and dirty tips for #NationalSelfieDay -- remember, taking a photo with animals is always a winner.

In honor of National Selfie Day, here are a few quick and dirty tips from the folks over at The Seattle Times photo desk.

“Use a clean background.”

A busy image can be distracting. Likewise, if you hold the camera too far away from your face, your face can get lost in the shuffle.

“Know your flattering side.”

Knowing from which angle you’re most photogenic can go a long way toward improving the quality of your selfie.

“Use a selfie stick.”

Selfie sticks, though unwieldy and potentially awkward to whip out in public, afford a certain freedom you can’t get just taking a selfie on your phone.

Use natural lighting, but not “harsh light, unless it’s creating interesting shadows.”

Use morning or evening light (which might be hard to find in Seattle) rather than the bright, midday sun. Or, if indoors, stand near a window or another source of softer, natural light.

“Have your pet in every photo, specifically a cat.”

Animals elevate even the most mediocre of selfies. The cuter the cat (or dog), the better.

Happy selfie-taking.