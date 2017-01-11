The swoon-worthy "Luther" and "The Wire" star is offering a date for charity.

Fans of the award-winning actor of “The Wire” and “Luther” may want to jump on this … opportunity, shall we say.

For a mere $10 donation to a legit good cause — helping ensure school girls in Sierra Leone have access to education — hopeful admirers will each get 100 chances to win a date with the 44-year-old dreamboat. $25 garners 250 entries.

In the campaign, run through Omaze, Idris Elba stares soulfully into the camera and says, “That’s right, love. Just you and me. No one else around. Just us.”

“We’ll get things started off with cocktails or perhaps champagne,” he croons. “And once we’re feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires: Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu. That’s an African dish. … And for dessert, you can have whatever you want and I mean, whatever you want.”

The website, however, makes it marginally clear that it might not be an actual real date, like the kind that leads to intimacy and lifetime commitments, and that it won’t occur on Feb. 14.

For example, the winner is invited to bring a friend if they so desire.

To see the fundraising campaign, which ends in 34 days, or donate and earn a chance to win, go here.