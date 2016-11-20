Tree lightings, parades, Santa visits and more, around the Sound.

Hopelink Turkey Trot 5K

NOV. 20 Run and walk, food trucks, music, kids’ activities; proceeds benefit community holiday programs, 10 a.m. Sunday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; $40-$45 (hopelink.org/event/hopelinks-16th-annual-turkey-trot)

Festival of Trees

THRU NOV. 30 Display of designer trees sold to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital, on display in the hotel lobby and grand motor entrance, through Nov. 30; Holiday Celebration with entertainment, holiday item sale, visits with Santa, photos available, Christmas stories, lighting grand lobby tree, 1-4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 20; Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle (seattlefestivaloftrees.com).

Gingerbread Village

THRU JAN. 1 Display of ornate holiday gingerbread creations by culinary and architecture designers with theme of J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts,” daily through Jan. 1, Sheraton Seattle Hotel, 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle; free, donations to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) requested (206-621-9000 or sheratonseattle.com/).

North Pole at the Fair

THRU DEC. 23 Santa visits and photos, Elf Village activities, visit Santa’s office, library, workshop, media den, Mrs. Claus Candy Store and Kitchen, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 20; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 25; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 26-27; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 3-4; 4-8 p.m. Dec. 5; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 7; 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 9; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 10; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 11; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 14; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 15-16; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 17-18; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 19-23, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5/admission, photo package prices vary, photo reservations recommended (253-841-5045 or thefair.com/fun/details/north-pole-at-the-fair).

Polar Express Train Ride

THRU DEC. 11 Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, train trip to the “North Pole,” reading of “The Polar Express,” Santa visits, caroling and holiday entertainment; 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 25-27; Dec. 1-4, 7-11, 14-24, 26-30; and 7 p.m. Dec, 1, 7, 14-15; Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad, 54124 Mountain Highway E., Elbe; $39.99-$59.99, reservations recommended (888-783-2611 or mtrainierrailroad.com/).

Seattle Turkey Trot

NOV. 24 Scenic 5k jog, walk or run, ends at Golden Gardens, all proceeds benefit Ballard Food Bank, 9 a.m., 32nd Avenue Northwest and Northwest 85th Street, Seattle; suggested $10 minimum donation (seattleturkeytrot.org).

Macy’s Holiday Parade

NOV. 25 Downtown kickoff to the holiday season, 25 inflatable floats, marching bands, costumed characters, professional sports teams and community drill teams, 9 a.m., Pine Street from Seventh Avenue to Fifth Avenue, on Fifth Avenue to University Street, on University Street to Fourth Avenue, ending at Macy’s, Street, Seattle (social.macys.com/).

Holiday Star Lighting Ceremony

NOV. 25 Celebrating 60th anniversary of 161-foot high, 3,600-bulb Macy’s Holiday Star; lighting in conjunction with the lighting of Westlake Center’s tree, with fireworks display (weather permitting), 5 p.m., Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (social.macys.com).

Westlake Park Holiday Carousel

NOV. 25-JAN. 1 Holiday carousel, proceeds benefit Treehouse charity helping foster kids, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 25; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Jan. 1; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31, closed Dec. 25, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; $3 suggested donation (holidaysinseattle.com/holidays).

Pacific Place Light Up the Night and Snow Show

NOV. 25-DEC. 24 Light Up the Night 3D Light Show, dusk daily outside the mall on the Sixth Avenue side; magical snow show inside the Atrium, 6 and 7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 5 and 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24; 12’s Fan Night with mascot Blitz, music, Santa in blue and green, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Pacific Place, 600 Pine St., Seattle (206-402-2655 or pacificplaceseattle.com).

Teddy Bear Suite

NOV. 25-DEC. 26 Fairmont hotel suite designed as a Teddy Bear wonderland, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Dec. 26, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle; free, donations for Seattle Children’s Hospital requested (206-621-1700 or fairmont.com/seattle/activities-services/events-calendar/).

Seattle Space Needle

NOV. 25-JAN. 2 Christmas tree on the roof; first lighting, evening Nov. 25; Santa’s workshop on the Observation Deck, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2-4, 10-11, 17-18, 21-24, The Space Needle, Seattle; $14-$22 (spaceneedle.com/home/)

Seattle Center Winterfest

NOV. 25-JAN. 2 Winter Train and Village display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 26-31, Seattle Center Armory; take a turn running the model train 10:30 a.m.-noon, 1-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. daily, $2 suggested donation; entertainment on weekends; Winterfest Ice Sculpting, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Winterfest Ice Rink, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, Nov. 25-Jan. 2, closes 4 p.m. Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25, open until 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31, $8/adults, $6/ages 6-12, $2/ages 5 and younger, includes skate rental; New Year’s Eve celebration, dance with live music, 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/winterfest).

Woodland Park Zoo WildLights

NOV. 25-JAN. 1 Holiday light displays, faux snow and stories in Snowmazium, Santa visits, reindeer, Day Exhibit of reptiles and amphibians and north portion of the Adaptations Building with meerkats, sloths and Indian flying foxes open, carousel, food vendors, beer and wine garden, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $7.95-$9.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Bellevue Magic Season Snowflake Lane, Ice Arena and Celebration Lane

NOV. 25-DEC. 31 Live toy soldier drummers, dancing snow characters, music, lights, snow, 7 p.m. nightly between Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place; Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Bellevue Place Wintergreen; Celebration Lane to ring in the New Year, 7 p.m. Dec. 26-31 (SnowflakeLane.com).

Bellevue Magic Season Ice Arena

NOV. 25-JAN. 8 Outdoor skating, concessions, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 25-26; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27; 3-9 p.m. Nov. 28-29; 1-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 1; 3-10 p.m. Dec. 2; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 1-9 p.m. Dec. 7; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 8; 3-10 p.m. Dec. 9; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 10; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 11; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 12-13; 1-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 15; 3-10 p.m. Dec. 16; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 17-23; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 24-25; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 2; 3-9 p.m. Jan. 3; 1-9 p.m. Jan. 4; 3-9 p.m. Jan. 5; 3-10 p.m. Jan. 6; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 7; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 8, Ashwood Park, 10820 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; $9-$12 includes skate rental (bellevuedowntown.com).

Black Friday Kick Off, Holiday events, Redmond Town Center

NOV. 25-JAN. 1 Synthetic skating rink, carousel and train, Santa visits, through Jan. 1; opening day celebration with Ranger and the Re-Arrangers holiday swing music, noon-2 p.m., princess visits, noon and 3 p.m., Marina Christopher holiday music, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 25; skating rink for ages 5+, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 25; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 3-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Dec. 16; extended hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays Dec. 19-Jan. 1, closed Dec. 25; $7 includes skates or bring your own; Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $4/carousel to benefit Hopelink; $4/train (redmondtowncenter.com/).

Point Defiance ZooLights

NOV. 25-DEC. 31 Animal-themed light displays, camel rides, carousel, reindeer, Kids’ Zone animal encounters, Aquarium open, 5-9 p.m. daily; closed Dec. 25, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $5-$10; $8 for current and veteran U.S. military veterans Nov. 28 and 30, Dec. 5, 7, 12, 14 (253-591-5337 or pdza.org).

Magic in the Market Holiday Celebration

NOV. 26 Santa’s arrival, 11 a.m.; holiday activities, music, vendors, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Santa leads countdown to lighting of tree and lights throughout the Market, 5 p.m., Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org).

Greet the Season

NOV. 26 Kick of the holiday season at Lake Union Park with MOHAI, the Center for Wooden Boats, and the Historic Ships Wharf, crafts and activities for all ages, music throughout the day, evening launch of the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; outdoor events free; museum admission $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Ballard Holiday Festival

NOV. 26 Hot chocolate, live music, pictures with Santa, 3-5 p.m. Nov. 26, Bergen Place Park, 5420 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle (ballardchamber.com/events/details/000000239).

Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony

NOV. 26 Program, Santa arrival, 4 p.m. Nov. 26, Centennial Plaza, Fifth Avenue and Bell Street, Edmonds; food bank and children’s clothing donations suggested (edmondswa.com/events/tree-lighting.html).

Kirkland Winterfest

NOV. 26 Holiday Tree Lighting, music performances, bonfires, carols, kids’ activities, games, Santa arrival, refreshments, 2-6 p.m., Peter Kirk Park, 202 Third St., Kirkland and downtown Kirkland (kirklanddowntown.org/kirkland-winterfest/).

Garden d’Lights

NOV. 26-DEC. 31 Half a million lights transform the garden into a blossoming winter wonderland, 4:30-9 p.m. daily, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $5 ages 10 and younger free (425-452-6844 or gardendlights.com/).

Santa Train

NOV. 26-DEC. 17 Holiday train excursion to visit Santa Claus at the historic Snoqualmie Depot; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. hourly, Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 16-17; special Victorian Santa Train from the North Bend Depot to the Snoqualmie Depot, 11 a.m. Dec. 16, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $22, space limited, advance purchase suggested (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Providence O’Christmas Trees

NOV. 28-30 Display of 15 decorated trees; Christmas Carnival pictures with Santa, kids’ games, entertainment, 3-7 p.m. Nov. 28, free; Silver Bells Luncheon, music by Seattle Men’s Chorus, 11 a.m. Nov. 29, $75; Gala dinner and auction to raise funds for health care, housing and hospice, 5 p.m. Nov. 30, $330; The Westin Seattle, 1900 Fifth Ave., Seattle (206-938-4925 or providenceochristmastrees.org).

Victorian Country Christmas

NOV. 30-DEC. 4 Victorian village themed shops, stage shows, concerts, Living Nativity, Santa’s Village, food, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $8-$12 (253-770-0777 or avictoriancountrychristmas.com).

Celebrate The Nativity

DEC. 1-3 Display of 600 nativity sets, musical performances, live nativity, artwork, children’s activities, family nativity photos, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1, 2-9 p.m. Dec. 2-3, LDS Church, Maple Valley, 26800 236th Place S.E., Maple Valley; free (CelebrateTheNativity.com).

Issaquah Reindeer Festival

DEC. 1-23 Meet Santa, photos available, elf story time, help feed reindeer and other animals, Snack Shop, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Cougar Mountain Zoo, 19525 S.E. 54th St., Issaquah; $10.50-$14.50 (cougarmountainzoo.org).

The Lights of Christmas

DEC. 1-28 Displays with a million lights, children’s activities, entertainment, food, 5-10 p.m. Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, 20-23, 26-28, Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood; $11-$16; pay what you can Dec. 1, 8, 27-28 (800-228-6724 or warmbeachlights.com).

Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition

DEC. 2 Dozens of caroling teams sing to raise money for Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank, top teams compete on the Figgy Main Stage, 6-8:30 p.m., Westlake Park, 401 Pine St. and surrounding area, Seattle (pikemarketseniorcenter.org/figgy-pudding/).

Eastside Holiday Home Tour

DEC. 2 Self-guided tour of elegant homes decorated for the holidays, to benefit Assistance League of the Eastside, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Woodinville; $35 (425-556-5106 or aleastside.org).

Bethlehem Experience

DEC. 2 Drive-through living nativity, first-century Bethlehem village, 6-8:30 p.m., Rolling Bay Presbyterian Church, 11042 Sunrise Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island; free (206-842-3098 or rbpres.org).

Nativity Exhibit

DEC. 2-4 Exhibit of 500 ethnic and traditional nativities from 109 different countries and territories around the world; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4, Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 12509 27th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-383-5718 or nativityexhibitnw.org).

Bellevue Festival of The Nativity

DEC. 2-11 Display of 500 Nativities from around the world, noon-9 p.m. Dec. 2-5 and 9-11, Bellevue South LDS Stake Center, 15205 S.E. 28th St., Bellevue; free (bellevuenativity.com).

Clam Lights

DEC. 2-JAN. 1 Official lighting, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 6:15-8 p.m.; lighting of park displays, 7 p.m.; Rainier Yacht Club Parade of Boats, 7:30 p.m.; Argosy Christmas Ship with the Dickens Carolers, 8 p.m. Dec. 2; trees and shrubs decorated with thousands of lights along paved 1-mile trail loop, 5-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton (425-430-6700 or rentonwa.gov).

West Seattle Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting

DEC. 3 Tree lighting community event for all ages, 4:45 p.m., Junction Plaza Park, 42nd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle (wsjunction.org/).

Meadowbrook Pond Luminaria Walk

DEC. 3 Walk around lit pathway, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Meadowbrook Pond, 35th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 107th Street, Seattle (206-684-7522).

Redmond Lights

DEC. 3 Holiday Market, noon-6 p.m., Redmond Senior Center; celebration of the city’s diverse holiday traditions and cultures, tree lighting, activities for all ages, entertainment, Luminary Walk along the Redmond Central Connector to activities at Redmond Town Center, 4 p.m., Redmond City Hall Campus, 15670 N.E. 85th St., Redmond (redmondlights.com).

Mill Creek Santa Parade

DEC. 3 Santa parade, 3:30 p.m., Mill Creek Town Center, 153rd Street Southwest and Main Street, followed by tree lighting event at Mill Creek City Hall, 15728 Main St., Mill Creek (425-551-7254 or cityofmillcreek.com).

Santa Arrival and Tree Lighting, Bothell

DEC. 3 Holiday light displays, live reindeer, caroling, gingerbread house display, the Grinch, 4 p.m.; Santa arrives to light the tree, 7 p.m., Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

Santa Parade, Auburn

DEC. 3 Children’s parade, followed by community caroling and lighting of the City Hall Christmas tree and City Hall lighting show, 4:30 p.m.; pre-parade entertainment 4 p.m.; Auburn City Hall, 25 W. Main St., Auburn (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/special_events.htm).

Neely Mansion Farmhouse Christmas Celebration

DEC. 3 Tour the mansion decorated for the holidays, holiday music, history room, gift show; 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m., Neely Mansion, 12303 Auburn-Black Diamond Road, Auburn; $10-$15 (253-850-2777 or neelymansion.org).

Holiday on the Bay at Port of Everett

DEC. 3 Toys for Tots Toy Drive, holiday music and movies, City of Everett Fire Truck rides, tree lighting, visit from Santa, Mukilteo Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade, noon, Port of Everett, 404 14th St., Everett (425-259-3164 or portofeverett.com).

Candy Cane Lane

DEC. 3-JAN. 1 Seattle holiday tradition since 1949, festive decorations and lights, 4-11 p.m. daily, north of Ravenna Boulevard at 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle.

Holiday With Lights

DEC. 3-31 Display of a million lights illuminating 25 amusement rides and attractions, Toyland, make holiday crafts, singalong with Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa photos through Dec. 23; 5-9 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 11; 5-10 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 16-23, 26-31, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $9.99-$14.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Children’s Festival in Scandinavia

DEC. 4 Santa Lucia Pageant, crafts, music, and dancing for children of for all ages, 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Nordic Heritage Museum, 3014 N.W. 67th Street, Seattle; $6-$8 museum admission, ages 4 and younger free (206-789-5707 or /nordicmuseum.org/events/132265).

Seward Park Winter’s Eve Celebration

DEC. 4 Decorate cookies and make holiday crafts, noon-5 p.m.; guided nature walks, 1, 2 and 3 p.m., free; Nature Store; luminaria lit path to Lake Washington to see Christmas Ship Choir Performance, 3:55-4:15 p.m., Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; free (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/seward-park-winters-eve-celebration-and-guided-nature-walks).

Bothell Tree Lighting Festival

DEC. 4 Santa arrival, tree lighting, holiday music and activities, 5-7 p.m., Main Street, downtown Bothell (bothelltreelightingfestival.com).

Horse Rescue Holiday Open House

DEC. 4 Meet the horses, bazaar, kids’ crafts, bake sale, kids’ activities, photos with mini-horse “elves,” noon-4 p.m., Save a Forgotten Equine (SAFE) horse rescue, 27706 Old Owen Road, Monroe; free (safehorses.org).

Holiday in the Park

DEC. 8 Carolers, cookies, children’s activities, luminaria, entertainment including Total Experience Gospel Choir and The Beaconettes, 6-8 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle (volunteerparktrust.org).

PhinneyWood Phestivus

DEC. 9 Neighborhood holiday party, art, live music, at more than 30 venues; wear an ugly Christmas sweater for discounts at participating pubs and restaurants; ride free Emerald City Trolley at designated stops along Phinney and Greenwood Avenues North between 59th and North 87th Streets, 6 p.m.-midnight Dec. 9; 200 LED-lit monkeys decorate Phinney and Greenwood from North 59th to North 87th Streets, Thanksgiving to New Year, Seattle (monkeywood.org).

CookieFest

DEC. 10 Cookies by local bakeries sold by the dozen to benefit Seattle Milk Fund for child care and family support; $1.50 each or $15/dozen while supplies last, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (seattlemilkfund.org/event/cookiefest-2016/).

Howlidays in the Square

DEC. 10 Entertainment, activities, treats for dogs and people, pop-up pooch park, doggy costume parade, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Occidental Park, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle (pioneersquare.org).

Green Lake Pathway of Lights

DEC. 10 Luminaria, music along the path around Green Lake, bring a light or candle, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; food bank donations requested (206-684-0780).

Santa’s Lights Tour

DEC. 10 Metro Employees Historic Vehicle Association excursion using King County Metro’s fleet of historic motor buses; 3-hour tour of some of Seattle’s best Christmas lights, 7 p.m., from Second Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; $5, ages 5 and younger free; ORCA, Metro transfers, tickets, or passes not accepted (206-684-1816 or mehva.org).

Santa Arrgh-rival Pirate X-Mas

DEC. 10 Pirates of Treasure Island arrive with Santa, 7 p.m., Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/events).

Drive-Thru Christmas Story

DEC. 10 Full-size sets bring the Nativity story to life, 6-8:30 p.m., Normandy Christian Church, 908 S. 200th St., Des Moines; free (206-878-4740 or normandychristian.org).

Dickens Festival at Stadium

DEC. 10 Circus tent with entertainment including aerialists and music, vendors, Dickens costume contest, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 111 N. G St., Tacoma (dickensfestival.net).

Hometown Christmas, Black Diamond

PLAN DEC. 10 Christmas celebration hay rides, wreath making, visit from Santa, storytelling, 10 a.m., Railroad and Baker Streets, Black Diamond (360-886-2142).

Jingle Bell Run

DEC. 11 Arthritis Foundation national events to raise funds and awareness; holiday-themed costume contest, jingle bells for shoelaces included, 5k run and walk, 1k Kids Fun Run with the Elves; 8 a.m., Westlake Center, 400 Pine St., Seattle; $15-$40 (jbr.org).

Julestue

DEC. 11 Danish Christmas celebration, dancing and singing around the Christmas tree, Christmas crafts, stories, Santa, 2 p.m., Seattle Danish Center, 1833 N. 105th St., Seattle; $5-$15 (206-523-3263 or northwestdanish.org/julestue/).

Traditional Santa Lucia Celebration

DEC. 11 Swedish pageant, candlelight procession, smorgasbord, dancing around the tree, for all ages, 5-8 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2400 N.W. 85th St., Seattle; free (206-783-7900 or ourredeemers.net).

Hanukkah Mania

DEC. 17 Community Hanukkah celebration, food vendors, Hanukkah games and crafts, concert with the Klezmatics, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; free (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/community-celebrations/).

Model Train Festival

DEC. 17-23 Elaborate layouts, activities, tour exhibits, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 17, 19-23, Dec. 26-Jan. 1; until 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Santa visits, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 21-23, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $8-$12, ages 5 and younger free; free admission 2-8 p.m. Dec. 21 (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org/events.aspx?eid=481).

New Year’s at the Space Needle

DEC. 31 Fireworks at midnight kick off the New Year; parties on the Observation Deck and SkyCity, $130-$250 by reservation, The Space Needle, Seattle; $14-$22 (206-905-2100 or spaceneedle.com/home/)