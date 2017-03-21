It’s part five of the eight-part documentary.
“The History of Comedy”
Part five of CNN Original Series’ eight-part documentary on the historic influence of comedy, what makes people laugh; how comedy affects our social and political landscape; looks at the evolution of racial humor; and how comedy about shared experiences can cross cultural barriers to unite people in laughter. 7 p.m. Thursday on CNN; repeats at 10 p.m.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Thursday
Most Read Stories
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Facing rental crisis, Seattle creates a renters’ commission to explore new laws
“King Kong,” 7 p.m. (TCM): The original 1933 classic movie; shipped from a mysterious island, a gigantic ape escapes and carries a woman to the top of the Empire State Building.
“Wild Galápagos: Mission Critical,” 8 p.m. (NATGEO): National Geographic explores the unique and complex seas of the Galápagos Islands and endangered wildlife there.
“Powerless,” 8:30 p.m. (KING): Workplace sitcom in the DC Comics universe about powerless people working for an insurance company while envying the superpowered superstars outside; Emily tries to help Jackie out; Van is on a witch hunt after Teddy, Ron and Wendy.
“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): After learning new information about the assassination of Frankie Vargas, Olivia asks Huck to carry out a difficult task.
“The Catch,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): When Alice learns difficult truths about her brother, Val digs into her past to help; Ben and Rhys’ latest con may be too risky.
“The Blacklist: Redemption,” 10 p.m. (KING): Tom and Mr. Solomon go under cover on an international flight they believe will be hijacked; Howard urges Tom to find proof of a conspiracy orchestrated by Scottie.
“Baskets,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season-two finale of the clown career of Chip Baskets; Christine turns to Arby’s after Chip joins the Russians.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.