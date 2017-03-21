It’s part five of the eight-part documentary.

“The History of Comedy”

Part five of CNN Original Series’ eight-part documentary on the historic influence of comedy, what makes people laugh; how comedy affects our social and political landscape; looks at the evolution of racial humor; and how comedy about shared experiences can cross cultural barriers to unite people in laughter. 7 p.m. Thursday on CNN; repeats at 10 p.m.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Thursday

“King Kong,” 7 p.m. (TCM): The original 1933 classic movie; shipped from a mysterious island, a gigantic ape escapes and carries a woman to the top of the Empire State Building.

“Wild Galápagos: Mission Critical,” 8 p.m. (NATGEO): National Geographic explores the unique and complex seas of the Galápagos Islands and endangered wildlife there.

“Powerless,” 8:30 p.m. (KING): Workplace sitcom in the DC Comics universe about powerless people working for an insurance company while envying the superpowered superstars outside; Emily tries to help Jackie out; Van is on a witch hunt after Teddy, Ron and Wendy.

“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): After learning new information about the assassination of Frankie Vargas, Olivia asks Huck to carry out a difficult task.

“The Catch,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): When Alice learns difficult truths about her brother, Val digs into her past to help; Ben and Rhys’ latest con may be too risky.

“The Blacklist: Redemption,” 10 p.m. (KING): Tom and Mr. Solomon go under cover on an international flight they believe will be hijacked; Howard urges Tom to find proof of a conspiracy orchestrated by Scottie.

“Baskets,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season-two finale of the clown career of Chip Baskets; Christine turns to Arby’s after Chip joins the Russians.