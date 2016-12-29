Here's what's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Video-on-Demand in January 2017.

Netflix:

Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” comes to the small screen as a Netflix original series starring Neil Patrick Harris as the despicable Count Olaf. The eight-episode first season debuts in the second week of January. Happy New Year!

It’s the most anticipated of the originals coming to Netflix in January.

Amazon Prime:

Amazon continues to expand its original programming with two new shows debuting in the first month of 2017. Giovanni Ribisi is “Sneaky Pete” in the crime drama about a con man who appropriates the identity of a cellmate after leaving prison and ends up in a dysfunctional family of bail bondsmen. And Christina Ricci is Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald in “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” a period piece about the Southern belle turned Jazz Age flapper.

Hulu:

The romantic drama “The Choice” with Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer, the R-rated comedy “Dirty Grandpa” with Robert De Niro and Zac Efron, and the Michael Moore documentary “Where to Invade Next” debut on Hulu in January.

HBO:

Jude Law is “The Young Pope” in the limited series that imagines the first American pope in history. It debuts on HBO in January, along with new seasons of “Sesame Street” and “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and two original documentaries: “Beware the Slenderman,” about the two adolescent girls who murdered a schoolmate in the name of an internet legend, and “Becoming Warren Buffett.”

Video-on-Demand:

“Inferno,” the big-screen version of the best-selling Dan Brown novel starring Tom Hanks as symbologist Robert Langdon, and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” with Tom Cruise as Lee Child’s maverick hero, highlight the movies arriving from theaters to Video-on-Demand in January.

