NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Stefani will be back on “The Voice” and joining current coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for Season 12 of NBC’s musical competition series. It will begin in February 2017. Carson Daly is also returning as host.
NBC made the announcement Tuesday, adding that current coach Miley Cyrus will return for the 13th season next fall, with additional coaches for that cycle to be named later.
“The Voice” is airing its 11th season.
Stefani was a coach in seasons seven and nine and was an adviser for seasons eight and 10.
