The former Puget Sound-area resident says he will work with 13-year-old Makenna Schwab, who has undergone 14 surgeries at Seattle Children's.

Former Lake Stevens resident and “Guardians of the Galaxy” superstar Chris Pratt is promising to help a 13-year-old philanthropist raise money for Seattle Children’s hospital.

Makenna Schwab, 13, has undergone 14 surgeries in the last three years because of a rare connective-tissue disorder she was born with called Larsen’s Syndrome, according to the International Business Times.

Pratt did not specify what he’ll be doing to benefit the hospital or patients, but said in a tweet that he was “So proud of my friend Makenna! Very soon I’ll be making a major announcement regarding a collaboration between her and me!!!”

So proud of my friend Makenna! Very soon I'll be making a major announcement regarding a collaboration between her and me!!! https://t.co/BgeILGdxU3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 26, 2017

Schwab, who was given the national Make A Difference Day award two years ago, has raised thousands toward the purchase of wagons, portable DVD players and more than 1,000 toys.

On the hospital’s website, Makenna’s fundraiser page explains that she’s been treated at Seattle Children’s since she was born.

“The hospital has performed life-changing and life-saving surgeries for me. Each Make A Difference Day, I do a project to benefit the hospital that has given me so much,” she said.

Pratt is married to Anna Faris, who grew up in Edmonds, and the two are among a host of celebrities, including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who have donated time, money and their names to hospital causes.

Pratt’s newest movie, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, ” opens in theaters May 5.