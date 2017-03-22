The Washington Huskies play the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the afternoon, and the police drama airs that night.

“Grimm”

Drama about a police detective, a descendant of a family that tracks supernatural creatures, in modern Portland; a prophecy comes to pass when a dark force arrives in the city with its eyes set on Diana; to protect her, Nick returns to the scene of his first investigation as a Grimm; the team faces its greatest threat. 8 p.m. Friday on KING.

Also on Friday

“NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament,” 4 p.m. (ESPN2): Hometown favorites the Washington Huskies play the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

“Tangled: The Series,” 7:30 p.m. (Disney): Premiere of new animated series, a follow-up of the 2010 movie “Tangled,’’ with Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi reprising their roles of Rapunzel and Eugene from the film.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” 8 p.m. (VH1): Season-nine premiere; Lady Gaga meets the new queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,’’ and the Miss Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent pageant.

“Dr. Ken,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): When Ken finds out about Clark and Connor’s surprise wedding, he’s tasked with figuring out how to get everyone to attend.

“Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): A look back at Mary Tyler Moore’s career includes video clips and comments from friends and co-stars; first aired Oct. 15, 2015.

“Sleepy Hollow,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The team gets a glimpse into the dystopian world possible if Dreyfuss comes to power, learning more about Lara in the process.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): Actor Morgan Freeman; actor Norman Reedus; comic Joe Zimmerman.