ATLANTA (AP) — Grammy-winning gospel singer Shirley Caesar, whose sermon-song “Hold My Mule” went viral a few years ago, is suing a Georgia rapper over a remix of her song.
The lawsuit, filed this week in Gwinnett County, accuses Keenan Webb — known as DJ Suede — of releasing an unauthorized version. The clerk’s office says the court file does not yet list an attorney for Webb.
Caesar’s attorney, James Walker, said the only official version authorized by her has been performed by Snoop Dogg.
Walker said Suede’s video of the song includes references to alcohol, which is objectionable to the gospel singer.
Caesar said she originally recorded the song in 1988. Caesar’s singing the words “you name it” sparked the #UNameItChallenge online, which features people doing dances to the song.
