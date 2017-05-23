Google Maps recently released data on the most-searched attractions in our region during the summer.

Looking for the hottest Seattle spots to play, dine and drink in the summertime? Google Maps can help with that.

The company recently released the most-searched attractions in our region, based on data from summer 2016. The trending locations were measured by comparing “the total number of directions requests during summer to the total number of directions requests before and after summer,” a Google representative said in an email. “The categories with the highest ratio increase during summer are considered top trending places.”

Some of these attractions can be enjoyed year-round, of course. But they’re all arguably better under the summer sun. To find more summer activities, check out our 2017 Summer Guide package.

Parks

1. Gas Works Park

2. Golden Gardens Park

3. Kerry Park

4. Olympic Sculpture Park

5. Lincoln Park

6. Discovery Park

7. Marymoor Park

8. Downtown Park

9. Magnuson Park

10. Volunteer Park

Tourist Attractions

1. Space Needle

2. Fremont Troll

3. Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour

4. Pier 69

5. Gum Wall

6. Colman Dock

7. Pier 55

8. Puyallup Fairgrounds Train

9. Cal Anderson Park Reflecting Pool

10. Pier 56

Bars

1. The Pike Brewing Company

2. Katie Downs Waterfront Tavern

3. 95 Slide (now closed)

4. Unicorn

5. Tia Lou (now closed)

6. Fish Tale Brew Pub

7. Captain Blacks

8. The Nest at Thompson Seattle

9. Zig Zag Cafe

10. Pie Bar

Restaurants

1. Paseo Caribbean Restaurant

2. Agua Verde Café and Paddle Club

3. Chambers Bay Grill

4. Din Tai Fung University Village

5. Marination Ma Kai

6. Ivar’s Salmon House

7. The Pink Door

8. Salty’s on Alki Beach

9. Ray’s Boathouse

10. Elliott’s Oyster House

“Edutainment”

1. Woodland Park Zoo

2. The Museum of Flight

3. Chihuly Garden and Glass

4. Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour

5. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

6. Museum of Pop Culture

7. Seattle Aquarium

8. Washington Park Arboretum – UW Botanic Gardens

9. Seattle Public Library-Central Library

10. Museum of Glass