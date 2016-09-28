LONDON (AP) — Goldie Hawn says the key to her successful 33-year Hollywood romance with Kurt Russell is that they never got married.

The actress appeared on the chat show “Loose Women” on Britain’s ITV on Monday. She says she “would have been long divorced” if she had gotten married. She says choosing not to get married “gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other,” adding that she and Russell “liked the choice.”

Hawn says “not every relationship works” and adds that movie stars may have “a harder time because the camera is on them all the time.”

Hawn has a son, Wyatt, with Russell and two children from her marriage to Bill Hudson: actors Oliver and Kate Hudson.