NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Busey will make his New York stage debut next month in the off-Broadway show “Perfect Crime,” playing a serial killer in the cast of the longest-running play in city history.

Busey, who received an Oscar nomination for 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story,” will play charismatic serial killer Lionel McAuley starting Nov. 21 at The Theater Center near Times Square.

The murder mystery tells the story of attractive psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient and a detective who’s falling in love with her.

Busey will star opposite Catherine Russell, who is the Guinness World Records holder for the most performances by a theater actor in the same role. She has missed just four performances since the play opened in 1987.

In the past 29 years, some 108,000 bullets have been fired onstage and over 6,000 prop coffee cakes have been eaten. The show has employed 243 actors during its 12,000-show run.

Busey has also appeared in such films as “Under Siege,” ”Lethal Weapon” and “The Firm.” His latest is “Confessions of a Womanizer.”

