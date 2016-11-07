LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garth Brooks is getting into the advice business.

NBC said Monday that Brooks will be a key adviser on “The Voice” next week, mentoring the show’s top 12 contestants.

Brooks, back in music after a 13-year break, was honored as Entertainer of the Year at the recent Country Music Association Awards. He’s on an extended world tour with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks will appear on the Monday, Nov. 14, episode of “The Voice.”