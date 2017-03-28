April

APRIL 7 Newsboys, 7 p.m., ShoWare Center, 625 West James St., Kent; $27-$47 (253-856-6777 or showarecenter.com).

APRIL 7-9 Rebirth Brass Band, 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $34-$96 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 7 Reggie Watts, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $22.50-$32.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 7 Trace Bundy, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $27-$42 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 7-MAY 28 “Here Lies Love” by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Bagley Wright Theatre, 155 Mercer St., Seattle (206-443-2222 or seattlerep.org).

APRIL 8 Little Big Show #18: Mitski, Kadhja Bonet & Mal Devisa, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $18 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 8 Max Raabe and Palast Orchester, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $50-$70 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 8 Radiohead, 7:30 p.m., KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $65.50-$95.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 9 Brian Wilson, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $51-$121 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 9 SOHN, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $16-$18.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 9 Weezer, the Trews, 7:30 p.m., Xfinity Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $45.50 (xfinityarenaeverett.com).

APRIL 12 Nicolas Jaar, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $30-$33.50 (800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 13 Ab-Soul, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50 (800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 13 Garrison Keillor, 7:30 p.m., Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $39-$99 (broadwaycenter.org).

APRIL 13-15 Seattle Symphony: Rachmaninov Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, 7:30 p.m. April, 8 p.m. April 15, Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $22-$122 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 13 Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, Method Man and Redman, Berner, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $42 (800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 13-MAY 21Seattle Children’s Theatre presents “Fire Station 7,” Seattle Children’s Theatre (Charlotte Martin Theatre), 201 Thomas St., Seattle; $33-$40 (sct.org).

APRIL 14 Seattle Symphony: Rachmaninov Untuxed, 7 p.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $13-$55 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 14-MAY 6 “The Secret Garden,” The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle (5thavenue.org).

APRIL 14 Tom Segura, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $22.50-$26.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 14-23 Pacific Northwest Ballet presents “Ballet on Broadway,” McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $30-$187 (pnb.org).

APRIL 15 BlueStreet Voices, 7:30 p.m., Bainbridge Performing Arts Center, 200 Madison Ave. N., Bainbridge Island; $15-$20 (800-838-3006 or bsvonbainbridge.brownpapertickets.com/).

APRIL 15 Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $42.25-$47.25 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 15 The New Pornographers, Waxahatchee, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $30.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 16 21 Savage, Young M.A., Tee Grizzley, Young Nudy, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $30 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 17 Preservation Hall Jazz Band, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 18 Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge, Aoife O’Donovan, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $18.50-$20.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 19 Mount Eerie, Lori Goldston, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $16.50-$18.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 20 Jóhann Jóhannsson featuring American Contemporary Music Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $30-$40 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 20-22 Seattle Symphony: Morlot Conducts Bruckner, 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $22-$122 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 21-22 Deadmau5, 8:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday, WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $35 (800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 22-23: Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra & Bainbridge Chorale present Sacred and Profane: Carmina Burana, 7 p.m. April 22, 3 p.m. April 23, Bainbridge High School, 9330 N.E. High School Road, Bainbridge Island; $18-$26 (bainbridgeperformingarts.org).

APRIL 22-24 Louis Armstrong: A New Orleans State of Mind, 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; 2 p.m., Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 7:30 p.m., Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; $10-$49 (srjo.org).

APRIL 23 Arlo Guthrie, 7:30 p.m., Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $29-$85 (www.broadwaycenter.org/).

APRIL 23 The Real Housewives Live Tour, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $35-$85 VIP tickets are $135 (800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 24 The xx, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $39 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 26 Bastille, Mondo Cozmo, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $42 (800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 26 Dweezil Zappa, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $38.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 27-29 Seattle Symphony: Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $22-$122 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 28 Jacob Collier, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $30-$40 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 28-MAY 15 “Cherdonna’s Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Ali Mohamed el-Gasseir and Jody Kuehner, Washington Ensemble at 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $15-$25 (206-325-5105 or washingtonsensemble.org).

APRIL 28-May 20 “Chitrangada,” ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $25-$25 (acttheatre.org).

APRIL 28 Lupe Fiasco, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $40-$43.50 (800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 28 [untitled] 3, 10 p.m., Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $16 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

APRIL 29 Kansas, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $37-$122.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 30 The 1975, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $36.95 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).