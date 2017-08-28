Inventors pitch their ideas in a new series on the Discovery Channel.

“American Made Inventors”

Series premiere; inventors pitch their ideas, including a shoe insole, an ice-fishing tool and a car-catching device meant to end high-speed pursuits. 10 p.m. Friday on the Discovery Channel.

Also on Friday

“China’s Wild Side,” 6 p.m. (NGeoWild): Premiere; animals and people coexist in a high-altitude environment that pushes the toughest to the limits; repeats at 9 p.m.

“Million Dollar Matchmaker,” 6 p.m. (WETV): Patti clashes with a poker player who doesn’t play his cards right in his dating life; a wedding planner hopes her quest for love goes without a hitch; repeats at 10:30 p.m.

“MLB Baseball,” 7 p.m. (RTNW): Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners.

“The Amazing World of Gumball,” 7 p.m. (CARTOON): A cartoon song-and-dance story for young viewers.

“Diana, 7 Days,” 8 p.m. (KING): The aftermath of Princess Diana’s death and the effect of the tragedy on the United Kingdom and the world; interviews with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“Killjoys,” 8 p.m. (SCIFY): Season three finale; the Killjoy militia has everything needed to go to war, but as the battle begins, Aneela changes the entire game.

“Room 104,” 8:30 p.m. (HBO): The past and present come face to face when a housekeeper re-connects with her younger self; repeats at 10 p.m.