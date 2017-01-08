BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The French thriller, “Elle,” about a businesswoman who was raped and plans revenge against her attacker, won the Golden Globe for best foreign film on Sunday.

The filmmaker, Paul Verhoeven, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for being open-minded in giving his movie them award, saying it “does not really invite you to sympathize with the characters.”

Actress Isabelle Huppert is the film’s star, and she applauded Verhoeven from the audience.

Verhoeven called Huppert “the center of it all” and thanked her for the talent and audacity embodied in her performance.