Fans looking forward to seeing Frank Ocean headline this year’s Sasquatch! Music Festival are in for some bad news as the Grammy-nominated R&B singer has dropped out, citing “production delays beyond his control.”

The festival takes place May 26-28 at the Gorge Amphitheater and features a diverse line up of music and comedy.

In his place will be New York dance band LCD Soundsystem, which played Sasquatch in 2010. The band, led by James Murphy, disbanded in 2011 after a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, but regrouped in 2016 for a series of festival shows. On Friday, May 5, the band released two new tracks, “Call the Police” and “American Dream,” and on Saturday, May 6 will be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

Other notable changes to the three-day festival include the addition of Blitzen Trapper, who will replace Benjamin Clementine, and Jay Som replacing Cigarettes After Sex.