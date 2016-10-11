NEW YORK (AP) — The furry stars of “Fraggle Rock” are coming back home.
The Jim Henson Co. said it has arranged to remaster the 1980s children’s series for a new generation and it will be made available on HBO and its streaming and on demand platforms later this year.
“Fraggle Rock” premiered on HBO in 1983. Over 96 episodes, the series introduced 100 original songs and the puppet stars promoted the virtues of friendship, diversity and taking care of the planet.
“Fraggle Rock” will become available in high definition, giving fans a colorful look at the Fraggles, Gorgs and Doozers.
