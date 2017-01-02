Lauren Conrad is celebrating the new year by announcing she’s expecting a baby.
The 30-year-old former star of MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” posted a picture of her sonogram on Instagram on Monday with the note, “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”
This will be the first child for Conrad and her 36-year-old musician husband, William Tell. The couple married in 2014.
Since leaving TV, Conrad has worked as a fashion designer and launched a homeware line.
