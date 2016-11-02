MEXICO CITY (AP) — The film crew for Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron’s latest movie has been involved in an altercation on a street in downtown Mexico City.

Municipal police said Wednesday that a group of people approached the crew and identified themselves as borough code inspectors. The department says that “after an exchange of words, there was an altercation, with no injuries reported.”

The crew filed a complaint with authorities, but there is no comment from Cuaron, who won an Oscar for the space epic “Gravity.”

The Mexican director is making his first film in Mexico in 15 years. No title has been announced, but Participant media says the movie is about “a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.”