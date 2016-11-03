NEW YORK (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” judge Melanie Brown will soon remind Broadway audiences what kind of talent she’s got when she joins the musical “Chicago ,” playing jailed killer Roxie Hart.

Brown, also known as Scary Spice during her time with the 1990s pop group the Spice Girls, starts Dec. 28 at the Ambassador Theatre. She follows an impressive list of stars in the role, including Marilu Henner, Ashlee Simpson and Christie Brinkley.

Brown has been a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and was a judge on the Australian edition of “The X Factor.”

Set in the 1920s, “Chicago” is a scathing satire of how show business and the media make celebrities out of criminals. It has a Bob Fosse-inspired choreography, skimpy outfits and killer songs such as “All That Jazz.”