Lynch goes full Beast Mode in a tweet feud with the new show “Ultimate Beastmaster.”.

A new Netflix series has appropriated part of Marshawn Lynch’s brand, and the Seahawks legend is having none of it.

The show, called “Ultimate Beastmaster,” tweeted out a promotional video on Wednesday, saying “The world is the stage. The Beast is the challenge.”

On Thursday, the former running back known as Beast Mode for his absolute dominance on the field tweeted back, “Y’all kno damn well it’s only one real beast right? Biting ass … #beastmaster”

The Ultimate account foolishly, naively replied, “Not so sure about that.”

And it was on.

“Beastmaster can’t f— wit BEASTMODE!!!! Beast Mode> beastmaster.”

As if there were any doubt.

The show, produced by Sylvester Stallone, is modeled after the popular “Ninja Warrior” and other extreme obstacle-course competitions.

Piling on, Netflix released the show Friday, Feb. 24. Lynch’s number on the field? 24.

Lynch, who retired last year after nine seasons, has built a business around the name Beast Mode, selling brand apparel and accessories at two retail stores and online.

Regardless of how many competitors Ultimate puts inside its mechanical dragon, though, we can be certain that not one of them will be capable of causing an earthquake.

The show might not survive for long, but Lynch’s epic run in 2011 against the New Orleans Saints will live on forever.