Make menorahs, eat latkes, spin dreidels and listen to music at local events this weekend (Dec. 11) and beyond.

Hands-On Hanukkah

SUN Make edible dreidels, decorate Hanukkah place mats, spin a giant dreidel, make a photo book, win prizes; families of all backgrounds welcome, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle; free (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/community-celebrations).

Sephardic Delicacies: Cheesy Potato Fritters

SUN Sephardic cooking tradition for Hanukkah, instead of latkes, make cheesy potato fritters with Seattle’s Rachel Almaleh, author of “A Legacy of Sephardic, Mediterranean, and American Recipes,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $15-$20, preregister (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/cultural-arts/culinary-arts-chefs).

Menorah Mania

DEC. 17 Community Hanukkah celebration, make your own Hanukkah menorah to take home, decorate cookies, play life-size dreidel game, with food vendors, telling of the Hanukkah story by Shul of Rock, performance by the Klezmatics, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; free, by reservation; donations of new socks, nonperishable snacks and other items for the homeless requested, complete list online (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/community-celebrations).

Klez Chaos at Seattle Center Winterfest

DEC. 18 Weekend performances include concert of Jewish music and mirth, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 18; ongoing Winter rain and Village display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/winterfest).

Sha’arei Tikvah Chanukah Celebration

DEC. 18 Community celebration for people of all ages, spin dreidels, sing, eat latkes, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 18, Temple B’nai Torah, 15727 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; free, advance registration requested (stchanukahjfs16.bpt.me).

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

DEC. 27-30 Community singing, storytelling and menorah lighting, 3:30 p.m. daily, Dec. 27-30, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; free (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/community-celebrations).