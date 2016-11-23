Here are four places — in Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Redmond — you can take a spin on the ice.

Seattle Center Winterfest

NOV. 25- JAN. 2 Winterfest Ice Rink, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $8/adults, $6/ages 6-12, $2/ages 5 and younger, includes skate rental (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/winterfest).

Bellevue Magic Season Ice Arena

NOV. 25-JAN. 8 Outdoor skating, shelter for all-weather skating, concessions, special events including free lessons, discount days, family skate days; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 25-26; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27; 3-9 p.m. Nov. 28-29; 1-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 1; 3-10 p.m. Dec. 2; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 1-9 p.m. Dec. 7; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 8; 3-10 p.m. Dec. 9; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 10; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 11; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 12-13; 1-9 p.m. Dec. 14; 3-9 p.m. Dec. 15; 3-10 p.m. Dec. 16; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 17-23; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 24-25; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 2; 3-9 p.m. Jan. 3; 1-9 p.m. Jan. 4; 3-9 p.m. Jan. 5; 3-10 p.m. Jan. 6; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 7; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 8, Ashwood Park, 10820 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; $9-$12 includes skate rental (425-453-1223 or bellevuedowntown.com).

Synthetic Skate Rink, Redmond Town Center

NOV. 25-JAN. 1 Take a twirl on covered, synthetic skate rink, for ages 5+, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 3-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $7 includes skates or bring your own; 50 percent off rink admission Sundays when wearing your favorite team’s jersey, 2-for-1 admission Wednesdays (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/custom/winterwonderland.php).

Polar Plaza, Tacoma

THRU JAN. 1 Ice skating, 4-9 p.m. Nov. 23-24; noon-10 p.m. Nov. 25; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 26; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27; 4-9 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, noon-10 p.m. Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 3; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 4; 4-9 p.m. Dec. 7-8; noon-10 p.m. Dec. 9; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 10; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 11; 4-9 p.m. Dec. 14-15; noon-10 p.m. Dec. 16; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 17; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 18; noon-10 p.m. Dec. 19-23; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 24; noon-10 p.m. Dec. 26-30; 10 a.m.-midnight Dec. 31; 10 a.m. 10 p.m. Jan. 1, Tollefson Plaza, South 17th Street and Pacific Avenue, Tacoma; $5-$11 includes skates, $3/non-skater guests (polarplaza.com).