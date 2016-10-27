Seattle, Eastside hopping with carnivals, treats and places to give costumes a spin Friday-Monday (Oct. 28-31, 2016)

Lil Spooky, Magnolia

FRI Treats, games, pumpkin decorating, for ages 4 and younger, 11 a.m. Friday, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle; $4/child (206-386-4235).

Tot Carnival, Queen Anne

FRI Carnival games, treats, costumes encouraged, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Queen Anne Community Center, 1901 First Ave. W, Seattle; $3/tot (206-386-4240).

Trick or Treat, Admiral district

FRI Treats for kids in costume from participating merchants, 3-6 p.m. Friday, Admiral Way Southwest and California Avenue Southwest, Seattle (facebook.com/AdmiralDistrict).

Creepy Crawl, Garfield

FRI Carnival games, candy, crafts, wear costume, for ages 12 and younger, 6 p.m. Friday, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle; $3 (206-684-4788 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Fall Carnival, Montlake

FRI Trick or treat, carnival games, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Montlake Community Center, 1618 E. Calhoun St., Seattle; $3/person or $10/family of 4 (206-684-4736 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Fall Carnival, Yesler

FRI Carnival games, snacks for ages 3-11 and families, costumes welcome, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Yesler Community Center, 917 E. Yesler Way, Seattle; $1 (206-386-1245 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Carnival, Alki

FRI Games, scream room for ages 5-11, 6 p.m. Friday, Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St., Seattle; $1/game or $10/unlimited (206-684-7430 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Carnival, Hiawatha

FRI Carnival games, snacks for ages 2-14 and families, 6 p.m. Friday, Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5/child (206-684-7441 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Carnival, Jefferson

FRI Games, haunted house, costumes encouraged, 6 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; game tickets 5/$1, haunted house $2 (206-684-7481 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Festival and Fright Night, South Park

FRI Games for kids and families, 5-7 p.m. Friday; Fright Night Halloween Haunt for ages 10 and older, 5-7 p.m., $3; Laser Tag Zombie Hunt for ages 10 and older, 6-10 p.m. Friday, $2; South Park Community Center, 8319 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7451 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Frightfest, International District

FRI Family costume party, games, 6 p.m. Friday, International District/Chinatown Community Center, 719 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle; $1/child (206-233-0042 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Swim

FRI Lap and leisure pools open, costumed lifeguards, pumpkins, treats, 7 p.m. Friday, Rainier Beach Pool, 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; free for the first 130 swimmers, limited capacity (206-386-1944 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals).

Fright Fest

FRI-SUN Haunted trail, haunted houses, rides in the dark; Booville scare-free zone for ages 12 and younger with games, carnival, magic shows, 6-11 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $9.99-$27.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com).

Monster Bash

SAT Haunted house, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, games, dance-off, costume contest and parade, 3-7 p.m. Saturday; performances by Recess Monkey, 4 and 5 p.m.; proceeds benefit Seattle Children’s Pediatric Advanced Care Team, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4805 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $13; donations of new, unused costumes for Seattle Children’s Hospital patients collected (threefeetofsunshine.org).

Family Halloween on the Porch

SAT Crafts, spooky stories, treats for kids, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Log House Museum, 3003 61st Ave. S.W., Seattle (loghousemuseum.info/events/halloween-at-the-museum/).

Halloween Party, Boulevard Park

SAT Halloween-themed games, snacks, all ages welcome with adult, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Boulevard Park Library, 12015 Roseberg Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-242-8662 or kcls.org).

Great Pumpkin Hunt, Bellevue

SAT Kids’ carnival games, crafts, music, pumpkin hunt for ages 2 to 12, costume contest, entertainment, food vendors, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Art Center, 9825 N.E. 24th St., Bellevue; $15, preregister (425-452-4106 or bellevuewa.gov/northwest_arts.htm).

Boo in Burien

SAT Trick or treat for kids at participating merchants while supplies last, noon Saturday; hayrides, haunted house, bouncy house, haunted photos, children’s crafts, noon-3 p.m., various downtown Burien locations; Costume Dog Parade, 3 p.m., register noon-3 p.m., followed by Wiener Dog Races, Burien Town Square Park, Burien (206-433-2882 or discoverburien.org).

Halloween Party, downtown Renton

SAT Treats from participating merchants, cider, games, doggy costume contest, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street Square, 200 Main Ave. S., Renton (rentondowntown.com/happenings).

Halloween Harvest Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, Auburn

SAT Games, crafts, trunk-or-treat, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Les Gove Park and Auburn Community and Event Center, 910 Ninth St. S.E., Auburn (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/community/halloween_s_p212.htm).

Creepy Crawly Halloween Party with Reptile Man

SAT Snakes, iguanas, and other creatures, treats, trampoline jumping, costume contest, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Springfree Trampoline, 1875 N.W. Poplar Way, Issaquah; free (springfreetrampoline.com/dealer/1173/seattle-springfree-store).

Pumpkin Bash and Trick or Treat

SAT-SUN Hippos, bears, Malayan tigers, lemurs, wolves, meerkats, lions, penguins and other animals get pumpkins as an enrichment activity, treats for kids, Boomazium storytelling, puppet shows, toddler hay maze, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.25-$13.75, one child age 12 and younger in costume admitted free per paying adult (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Seattle Aquarium Halloween

SAT-SUN Games, activities, treats, pumpkin carving demonstrations, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Harvest Festival, West Seattle

SUN Activities for kids, West Seattle Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; West Seattle High School Band and Kids Parade, 11:30 a.m., meet 11:15 a.m., Junction Plaza Park, 44th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street; trick or treat, noon Sunday, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle (206-935-0904 or wsjunction.org).

EMP Howl-O-Ween

SUN Family Halloween party, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, EMP Museum, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; free with museum admission, $16-$27, ages 12 and under free, guests in costume $5 off (206-770-2772 or empmuseum.org).

Halloween Ice Cream Social

SUN Ice cream, kids’ costume parade, 4 p.m. Sunday, Lakewood Seward Park Community Club, 4916 S. Angeline St., Seattle; $3 (206-722-9696 or lspcc.org).

Museum of Fright

SUN Aviation-themed ghost stories, kids’ Halloween-themed activities, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; free for ages 17 and younger in costume, $5/ages 17 and younger without costume, $10/adults (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Duwamish Longhouse Halloween Party

SUN Games, prizes, snacks for kids of all ages, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; free, $10/donation per family welcome, reservations requested (206-431-1582, ext. 1 or duwamishtribe.org/events.html).

Trick or Treat, Renton Landing

SUN Meet the Mariner Moose, trick or treat at participating merchants, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, The Landing, 715 N. Landing Way, Renton (thelandinginrenton.com/inthenews/).

Malloween, Crossroads Bellevue

SUN Trick or treat at participating merchants, outside stores only, no masks allowed, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue (crossroadsbellevue.com/specialevents/malloween).

Trick or Treat, Kirkland

SUN-MON Treats from participating stores, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Monday, downtown Kirkland (kirklanddowntown.org).

Costume Carnival, Seattle Children’s Museum

MON Tricks and treats, costumes encouraged, no masks, 4 p.m. Monday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free admission; museum closes 3 p.m. (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org/programs/calendar-fun-days).

Tricks, Treats and Science Feats

MON For all ages, spooky stories, create a potion, costume parade, bring a stuffed animal to create a Franken-stuffy using extra parts from other toys, performance by Caspar Babypants, scary planetarium show for ages 7+, 4-8 p.m. Monday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $11.75-$19.75 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencenter.org).

Halloween Boo Bash, Northgate Mall

MON Trick or treat for ages 12 and younger from participating merchants while supplies last, activities, no toy weapons, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (www.simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/stream/halloween-boo-bash-4525099).

Trick or Treat, Queen Anne

MON Treats from participating stores, 3-6 p.m. Monday, upper Queen Anne Avenue, Seattle (queenannechamber.org).

Trick or Treat, University Village

MON Candy for ages 11 and younger from participating merchants, 4-6 p.m. Monday, University Village, 25th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle (uvillage.com/news-and-events).

Trick or treat, Ballard

MON Trick-or-treat at participating stores with orange sign, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Market Street and Ballard Avenue, Seattle (myballard.com/2008/10/31/halloween-happenings-in-ballard-and-beyond).

Leschi Spooktacular

MON Trick or treat at participating local businesses, cider, doughnuts, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Leschi Park, 102 Lakeside Ave. S., Seattle (facebook.com/Leschi-Business-Merchants-150907554996770).

Trick or Treat, Fremont

MON Treats from participating merchants for kids in costume accompanied by adult, 3-6 p.m. Monday, Fremont neighborhood, Seattle (fremocentrist.com/ToT.php).

Halloween Family Fun Fest, Bellevue Collection

MON Treats for kids from participating Bellevue Collection merchants, Mad Science activities, 5-7 p.m.; dance with music by Brian Vogal, 5 and 6 p.m. Monday, Bellevue Square, 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue (bellevuecollection.com/event/halloween-family-fun-fest/).

Tricks & Treats, Redmond Town Center

MON Halloween for all ages, trick-or-treat at participating merchants while supplies last, dance, contests, 4-7 p.m. Monday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; free, food bank donations suggested (redmondtowncenter.com/custom/tricksandtreats.php).

Halloween Trick or Treat Night, Edmonds

MON Treats from participating merchants, costume contest for all ages of people and pets, 5-7 p.m. Monday, downtown Edmonds, Fifth Avenue and Main Street, Edmonds; food bank donations and clothing, socks, jackets, for Clothes for Kids collected (425-776-6711 or edmondswa.com/events/halloween-extravaganza.html).

Safe Halloween, Bothell

MON Treats for kids in costume from participating merchants, 4-6 p.m., Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; and 5-7 p.m. Monday, downtown Bothell (countryvillagebothell.com/safe-halloween).

Halloween Carnival and Trick or Treat, Des Moines

MON Carnival games and frights for ages 12 and younger, 5-8 p.m., Des Moines Field House, 1000 S. 220th St., Des Moines, $5, nonperishable food bank donations requested; trick or treat by participating businesses, 3-6 p.m. Monday, Marine View Drive and Seventh Avenue South, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org/trick-or-treat-path).

Trick or Treat, Kent Station

MON Trick or treat at participating merchants while supplies last, costume contest, 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent (253-856-2301 or kentstation.com/about1-c14yo).

Halloween on Vashon

MON Treats at participating merchants, downtown streets closed to vehicles, costume contest, photos, dance party, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, downtown Vashon (vashonchamber.com/pages/Halloween?_ga=1.176334501.1823417481.1477073680).