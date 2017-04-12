There’s a parade too: Snohomish hosts its 37th annual Easter Parade, “Salute to Spring.”

Your favorite Easter egg hunt may be in your own backyard, but there are lots of local events to add more spring fun to your plans this weekend. Many local community centers, parks and organizations offer free events for kids to hunt for plastic eggs with treats, mostly on Saturday, April 15. Though most events are for ages 12 and younger, Seattle’s Van Asselt and Jefferson Community centers offer a flashlight egg hunt in the dark for ages 12 to 18 on Friday, April 14. Other local events include Mercer Island’s Spring Eggstravaganza egg hunts for 1 to 6 year olds and Flashlight Egg Hunt for ages 7 to 12, both on Saturday at Mercerdale Park.

For all egg-hunt events, kids need to bring a bag or basket and arrive at least 15 minutes before the starting time to allow time to find your starting place, usually arranged by age group, so everyone’s ready to go at starting time.

Animals at Woodland Park Zoo join in the fun Saturday, too, at Bunny Bounce with Easter baskets of edible treats for zoo residents, along with bunny encounters and craft activities for zoo visitors and egg hunts for kids ages 1 to 8.

Seattle Parks Egg Hunts More info: seattle.gov/parks Woodland Park Zoo Bunny Bounce Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Cost: Included with zoo admission, $20.95/adult, $18.95/ages 65+, $12.95/ages 3-12, ages 2 and younger free. Location: Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle. More info: 206-548-2500 or zoo.org/bunnybounce Redmond Town Center Spring Eggstravaganza Time: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Cost: Admission and most activities free, fees for some activities. Location: 7525 166th Ave. N.E., Redmond More info: redmondtowncenter.com/custom/eggstravaganza.php Mercer Island Parks Egg Hunts Time: For 1-3 year-olds, 4 p.m.; 4-6 year-olds, 5 p.m.; ages 7-12 (bring flashlight and basket), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Cost: $5/donation per family. Location: Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island More info:mercergov.org/Page.asp?NavID=3065 Snohomish Easter Parade Time: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15. Location: First Street, Snohomish. More info: 425-344-8533 or snohomishcoc.com/Easter

Animals getting flowers, berries and other favorite, healthy treats in specially-made Easter baskets include lions at 10 a.m., Asian otters at 10:30 a.m., Grizzlies at noon, Sloth Bears and Meerkats at 1 p.m., penguins at 2 p.m., wolves at 2:15 p.m. and Wallaroos and Wallabies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Redmond Town Center hosts a Spring Eggstravaganza with an Easter scavenger hunt, bouncy house and other activities for kids, and a bunny, goats and chicks petting zoo Saturday. Several other local shopping malls are having photos with the Easter bunny and other activities this weekend.

The historic small town of Snohomish hosts its 37th annual Easter Parade, “Salute to Spring.” Anyone wearing an Easter bonnet is welcome to ride on a parade float. After the parade, there’s an Easter Bonnet Contest for people of all ages and pets wearing a decorated hat “with all the frills upon it,” as the popular classic song, “Easter Parade,” describes.