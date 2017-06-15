Here are some fun things to do with your dad on Sunday, June 18, in the Seattle area. Discounts are involved.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, and it’s a great day to get Dad out to enjoy local attractions.

Free admission Sunday for dads accompanied by kids add to the appeal of Seattle Children’s Museum, the Museum of Flight, and vintage train rides at Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie. Seattle Children’s Museum is a favorite destination for dads and granddads with loads of fun for kids from crawlers to age 10. The Museum of Flight has attractions for all ages and interests with airplanes of all eras, Apollo and the International Space Station exhibits, the history of the Boeing Company, World War I and World War II, a simulated flight control tower, Kid’s Flight Zone and more. Northwest Railway Museum is home to weekend rides on vintage trains with views of Cascade foothills, Snoqualmie Falls and the Snoqualmie Valley.

For dads who like cars, check out the Fenders on Front Street vintage car show with music and MC Lance Lambert along Front Street in downtown Issaquah; and the Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday at Burien’s Strawberry Festival.

One of Seattle’s favorite scenic treasures, the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, hosts a Classic Car Show with cars of the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and entertainment by Sound & Fury Morris and Sword at noon and the Elliott Bay Pipe Band at 2 p.m. Sunday.

If Dad’s a beer fan, check out the Washington Brewers Festival Friday through Sunday at Marymoor Park in Redmond with 500 beers from 110 Washington breweries, wine and cider tastings, food trucks and live music. Friday is for ages ages 21 and older only, with all ages welcome and kids’ activities on Saturday and Sunday.

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma has half-price admission for dads on Sunday, with programs including a look at a devoted penguin dad with chicks.

If Dad is interested in adding a furry addition to the family, Seattle Humane offers a $25 discount on any pet adoption fee for dads Friday through Sunday.