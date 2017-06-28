Fireworks, festivals, a naturalization ceremony and more mark Independence Day 2017.

The USA’s big birthday bash, Independence Day, falls on Tuesday this year, providing plenty of time to make your plans.

Woodland Park Zoo’s animal residents start the party early at Red, White and Zoo, a Fourth of July picnic for zoo animals with holiday-themed treats as an enrichment activity for orangutans, lemurs, pigs, wolves, gorillas, lemurs, meerkats and others on Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2.

The zoo’s new baby giraffe, born June 20, is too young for the festivities. The as-yet-unnamed baby and her mom, Tufani, are staying in the barn for a quiet environment to bond, though the door to the barn’s outdoor area is open, and the giraffes are free to wander there where visitors may be able to catch glimpses of them; it will be a few months before the calf is introduced to the African Savanna.

Red, White and Zoo Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 1-2 Cost: Zoo admission $12.95-$20.95, ages 2 and younger free Location: Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle More info: 206-548-2500 or zoo.org/page.aspx? pid=1722 Seafair Summer 4th Gas Works Park: noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2104 N. Northlake Way, Seattle Lake Union Park: 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle Cost: free; reserved seating, if still available, $20-$60 More info:seafair.com/events/2017/seafair-summer-4th Bellevue Family Fourth Time: 2 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 Cost: free Location: Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue More info: bellevuedowntown.com/events/family-4th/overview Fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony Time: Navy Band Northwest performance, 11 a.m.; formal program, noon Tuesday, July 4 Cost: free Location: Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle More info: 206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/naturalization

The zoo’s other famous baby, 1-year-old gorilla Yola, is on view in the gorilla area from 12:30 to 4 p.m. daily.

On Tuesday, July 4, fireworks and festivities abound. Seafair Summer 4th, the huge annual celebration at Gas Works Park — with food vendors, exhibits, entertainment, beer and beverage gardens, entertainment and All-American Games, pie-eating contests, sack races and more — opens at noon. The fireworks extravaganza is at 10:20 p.m., with good views available at Lake Union Park, where you’ll also be able to find food vendors and beverage gardens starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Admission is free at Seafair Summer 4th, with reserved seating available at both venues. Prohibited items include all weapons, sparklers and other fireworks, laser lights and pointers, pets, skateboards, drones, glass containers, alcohol, footballs, Frisbees and other projectiles; all bags are subject to search at entry.

For a view of the Seafair Fourth wherever you are, KIRO airs coverage from 9 to 11 p.m. on KIRO TV and its livestream and apps.

Bellevue Family Fourth also hosts a day of activities before its big fireworks show at Bellevue Downtown Park on Tuesday. Festivities include Family Fun Zone activities, 2 to 9 p.m.; food vendors, 2 to 10 p.m.; main stage entertainment starting at 3:45 p.m., featuring the Bellevue Youth Symphony before, during and after the 10:15 p.m. fireworks show.

Free parking will be available at the Bellevue Collection (Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place) starting at 6 p.m. Several streets in downtown Bellevue will be closed, mostly starting at 9 p.m. No pets, personal barbecues, alcohol or personal fireworks are allowed.

For a quieter — but just as festive — way to celebrate the holiday, Seattle Center hosts the Fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony. Five hundred new U.S. citizens from more than 80 countries will be sworn in. Navy Band Northwest performs at 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the formal program with presentation of the colors, performances by Native American storytellers and musicians, the Total Experience Gospel Choir and the Children of Nations at noon.