The St. Patrick’s Day parade and Irish festival were last weekend, but there are plenty of events Friday, March 17, 2017.

Friday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day. The St. Patrick’s Day parade and Irish festival were last weekend, but there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Friday.

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant opens at 9 a.m. with live music starting at 11 a.m., including the Seattle Fire Department Pipe Band scheduled for 2 and 5 p.m., and lots of Irish beer, food and whiskey; $10 cover starts at 1 p.m.; ages 21 and older only after 2 p.m. Friday.

Owl N’ Thistle Irish Pub in Pioneer Square is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with music starting at 1 p.m. and Irish food and drinks.

Ballard’s Conor Byrne Pub is open from noon to midnight Friday, with live music startling at 1 p.m. and Skillet Street Food all day.

T.S. McHugh’s Irish Pub & Restaurant offers Irish food, Harp Lager and Guinness Stout on tap, a dozen Irish whiskeys, and live music early afternoon through late evening. There’s a cover charge for the bar but not for the dining rooms.

At Wilde Rover Irish Public House in Kirkland, entertainment begins at noon Friday and includes a special appearance by the Eastside Firefighters Pipes & Drums Band. Cover is $10 all day, with the usual assortment of Irish food and beverages available.

Kells Irish Restaurant, one of the longest standing Irish pubs on the West Coast, hosts one of the city’s largest events, its 34th annual St. Patrick’s Irish Festival. Irish music by bands from Ireland and across the Northwest, dancing, and Irish soda bread, corned beef and cabbage, sausage rolls and other traditional foods fill the restaurant all week, with a big festival tent outside for extra room from Thursday, March 16, through Saturday, March 18. Kells opens at 9 a.m. Friday, with Irish breakfast available and music starting at noon. Cover is $20 all day Friday, for ages 21 and older only. Kells brews its own Irish lager, Red Ale, IPA, Pale Ale and Irish Stout.

Northwest Seaport hosts St. Patrick’s Day on the Water, a fundraising Irish supper with drinks, Irish music and sea shanties aboard the docked 1904 Lightship “Swiftsure” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Historic Ships Wharf outside MOHAI at Lake Union Park.

All ages are welcome at the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Friday in Belltown. Build a mini leprechaun hat at the craft table, forage through a field of shamrocks for restaurant discounts, find the pot o’ gold chocolate coins and take photos with Lucky the Leprechaun from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bell Street Park.