Here are five Fat Tuesday events.

Mardi Gras, French for “Fat Tuesday,” is Tuesday, Feb. 28. It’s based on traditions of feasting and drinking before fasting obligations of the religious season of Lent start March 1, though fortunately, Lenten observance isn’t required and doesn’t usually follow the party night for most revelers. New Orleans and other places host big Mardi Gras carnivals and parades, but here in the Northwest, Mardi Gras is mostly celebrated with parties and music at clubs and other entertainment spots, including these events;

1. Columbia City Beatwalk hosts Fat Tuesday at several venues from 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The evening begins with a second-line parade, a New Orleans tradition with a brass band “main line” leading a “second line” of anyone who wants to join in walking or dancing along, starting at 6 p.m. at Lottie’s Lounge; gathering to join in the parade starts at 5 p.m. Events around Columbia City include music by Butterflies of Death, The Ten Man Brass Band, Sousapalooza, Honk! All Stars, 7 p.m. at the Columbia City Theatre, $5; music of New Orleans, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Royal Room; and musical performances at Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, The Hummingbird Saloon, Rumba Notes Lounge, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria and Lottie’s Lounge.

2. Celebrate Mardi Gras in Pioneer Square with Dixieland-style New Orleans jazz band the Speakeasy Cats and surprise guests, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Central Saloon, 207 First Ave. S., Seattle, $5 in advance or $10 at the door; 206-622-0209 or strangertickets.com/events/41263886/fat-tuesday-party-feat-speakeasy-jazz-cats.

3. “Poly Gras: A Mardi Gras Celebration” funky Fat Tuesday dance party with the Afro-psycho-beat of the Polyrhythmics is at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Nectar Lounge, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle. Beads and party gear suggested; $20 at the door; eventbrite.com/e/poly-gras-a-mardi-gras-celebration-feat-polyrhythmics-tickets-30271558045.

4. Party in Bellevue with Creole and New Orleans-inspired food and release of new barrel-aged beers at the Mardi Gras party, 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Geaux Brewing, 12031 Northup Way, Bellevue; geauxbrewing.com.

5. Balkan Night Northwest music and dance with 25 bands on three stages at an all-ages Balkan Mardi Gras with music, dance, ethnic food and traditions from Albania, Serbia, Croatia, Macedonia, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Saint Demetrios Hall, 2100 Boyer Avenue E., Seattle. General admission is $25; $15 for students and seniors, $10/youth, and free for ages 9 and younger; strangertickets.com/events/39211659/balkan-night-northwest-2017.