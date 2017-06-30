Vicky Hoyt has been involved in Seattle’s Seafair festivities since she was 15. Now, she’s running the show behind the scenes, keeping everything in order as the annual summer festival adjusts to a changing city.

It can all be traced back to the summer of 1975, when Vicky Hoyt was 15 and a fire twirler for the All-City Band in the annual Seafair Torchlight Parade.

She pranced down Fourth Avenue, tossing three flaming batons into the air, over and over, and felt completely in her element.

“It gave me a sense of accomplishment and pride,” Hoyt said the other day. “And really helped me keep my focus on what I thought was important: Twirling, and a little bit of fun in an organized way.”

More than 40 years later, Hoyt is still walking the Torchlight route as chief of the Seafair Parade Marshals — a job that requires more juggling than flaming baton tossing.

“Hey, it kept me out of a lot of trouble,” she said of her twirling days. “But after that, it was always Seafair. Once they latch onto you, they kind of keep you.”

Hoyt was just 28 when she was recruited to sit on the executive board. Thirty years later, she oversees the Torchlight Parade and 32 different community events, from the Greenwood Car Show to the Rainier Valley Culture Fest Weekend.

All those are Seafair, too.

So as the annual summer festival (now in its 67th year) kicks into high gear, and at a time when the city is deluged with newcomers who know nothing about hydros and Blue Angels, Hoyt seemed the best person to explain it all.

It’s parades and 5ks and beer gardens. It’s Pirates and Queens and Fleet Week on the Waterfront. It’s triathlons for kids and the parents who brought them. It’s a Milk Carton Derby. It’s a lot, and mostly free.

“Seafair is full of great people and a lot of fun,” she began. “We connect and celebrate all of the communities in the city, which is extremely important.”

Consider, she said: Seafair consists of 75 events spread over 10 weeks, drawing some two million people. And it is made up of families — the Pirates, the Clowns, the Commodores, the Royalty, and those who show up to watch it all.

“It’s a good way to get to know Seattle,” she said. “It celebrates who and where we are.”

On July 8 alone, there are five Seafair events: The Ballard Seafood Fest, the Mercer Island Summer Celebration, the Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki Beach, the Seattle Summer Music Games and the Wallingford Family Parade.

Hoyt will have a hand in nearly all of them.

Seafair President and CEO Richard Andersen called Hoyt — one of the longest serving of the festival’s 1,500 volunteers — “pretty amazing.”

He’s only been at the job for 20 months, after a long career as a senior executive with major league teams and venues like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and Petco Park in San Diego.

So he needed some schooling himself from longtime volunteers like Hoyt, and others: “I started asking everybody, ‘Tell me about Seafair,’ and what I heard that it’s an air shows and it’s hydroplane racing, and they’re doing some other stuff.”

Andersen realized that while people love Seafair, many hadn’t been for a while because it felt a little stale. His job has been to preserve Seafair traditions while drawing the thousands of people — mostly millennials — looking to create new ones in their new city.

The Seafair Summer 4th at Gas Works Park will still have some free seating and food vendors, but will now feature a “Blue Moon Silent Disco Party,” where people will put on wireless headphones and dance to music.

And festivities around the Aug. 4-6 Seafair Weekend Festival in Genesee Park — featuring the Blue Angels and the hydroplane races — will include a BMX stunt show and a wakeboarding competition.

“At the same time,” Andersen said, “we want to give a strong nod to past traditions, because they’re incredibly important.”

Especially to Seafair devotees like Hoyt, he said: “It’s her heart.”

That’s true in more ways that one.

On July 8, when the Seafair Pirates take over Alki Beach and raise the best kind of anarchy (they normally arrive at 1:30 p.m., but tides make that hard to predict), keep an eye out for a pirate named “Monsoon” — that’s Hoyt’s husband, who became a pirate just to spend more time with her during the summer.

Some of Hoyt’s best memories happened when the crowds were still home in bed.

One year, the festival arranged to have a Harrier jet in the Torchlight Parade. It was parked at Paine Field and had to be escorted down I-5 at 3 a.m.

Hoyt’s job was to watch that one of the wings didn’t hit anyone or anything.

She also escorted three Granville Gee Bee Model Z racing planes down Fourth Avenue at 4:30 a.m. People sleeping on the street were awakened with a start.

“Are we at war?” one man asked her.

On July 29, when the Torchlight Parade, the revived Torchlight Run and the Torchlight Fanfest take over downtown Seattle, Hoyt will rise before 3 a.m., go to the “float lot” at Terminal 5, and cook breakfast for the participants and the police escorts. She’ll accompany the floats from West Seattle to Mercer Street at 5 mph and get them lined up.

That means making sure that the equestrian units are separate from the floats (“Balloons and horses can’t be near each other.”), the Seafair Pirates can’t be near the equestrian units (“Because of the cannons.”) and the bands can’t be near the drill teams because then the drill teams can’t hear the commands.

Her day will end at about 23 hours later.

And she will have loved every minute, just as she did while tossing flaming batons down Fourth Avenue.

Summer, for Hoyt, means Seafair.

“It’s the tradition and the fun and the camaraderie,” she said. “People should engage in Seafair to experience the traditions of Seattle. It’s pretty simple.”