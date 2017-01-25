Illumination: Art in the Market puts the spotlight on local artists.

Pike Place Market celebrates the 220 artists who keep it colorful year-around at the Illumination: Art in the Market celebration through Jan. 29. Daily posts at #IlluminatePikePlace and the Market’s blog, Facebook and Instagram spotlight local artists and their work daily, and all are invited for Art & Conversation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26, a preview of public artworks being installed at Pike Place Market this year.

Taste of the Market programs combining cooking and history in partnership with MOHAI’s Edible City exhibit start Jan. 25. Two of the three events in the Atrium Kitchen are sold out, but tickets may still be available for the Feb. 22 “Celebrating Northwest Sustainable Seafood” event.

Tickets are on sale now for one of the market’s most popular annual events, Arcade Lights, which has artisan food, craft beer, cider and cocktail tasting event to benefit Pike Place Market Foundation charities. Tickets for the March 24 event range from $60 for general admission to $150 for VIP Lounge access.

Winter visits to the Pike Place Market have a leisurely charm without the summer tourist crowds. The Market’s website offers printable walking guides including Market 101, Kids and Families Guide, Sweet Treats and the Rain or Shine guide to the indoor, lower-level collectible, curio and art shops.

The official market opening bell rings at 9 a.m. daily, but eateries open as early as 7 a.m. for breakfast. Farm tables are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Crafts Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hours for merchants and restaurants vary.

The Public Market Parking Garage is at 1531 Western Ave., with a skybridge providing direct access to the market’s main arcade.