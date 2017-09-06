San Gennaro Festival, Sept. 8-10, Seattle; Arts-a-Glow Lantern Festival, Sept. 9, Burien; Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, Sept. 10, Seattle Center; Washington State Fair continues through Sept. 24.

Summer may be winding down, but festival fun continues with Italian food, music and games at the San Gennaro Festival Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood; Arts-a-Glow Lantern Festival in Burien on Saturday, Sept. 9; and Live Aloha Cultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Seattle Center.

The fifth annual San Gennaro Festival, an Italian street fair that celebrates the patron saint of Naples and the contribution of Italian Americans to the Northwest, kicks off Friday evening with Italian music performances in the beer and wine garden and Italian food vendors. Festivities continue Saturday and Sunday, featuring chefs’ demonstrations, Italian food and wares for sale, and children’s activities including contests to build towers out of string cheese. A traditional procession and blessing is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and, if you’re feeling lucky, raffle tickets are available for Sunday drawings to win a Vespa or a one-week trip to Italy for two, including airfare.

Burien hosts its 10th annual Arts-a-Glow Lantern Festival on Saturday with art activities, food trucks and entertainment in Dottie Harper Park, and a procession around the neighborhood. Bring a lantern or make one at the event from 5 to 7:45 p.m. for the 8 p.m. procession. Costumes and shakers and bells to play as you walk are welcome, and LED lights, batons and costumes will be available for purchase at the park.

San Gennaro Festival Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8-10 Location: 1225 S. Angelo St, Seattle More info:sangennarofestivalseattle.org Arts-a-Glow Lantern Festival Time: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 Location: Dottie Harper Park, 421 S.W. 146th St., Burien More info:burienwa.gov/GLOW Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 Location: Seattle Center Armory, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Roof, Seattle More info: 206-684-7200 or seattlelivealohafestival.com Washington State Fair Time: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays; 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24; closed Tuesdays Cost: $14/adults, $10.50/ages 6-18 and 62+; ages 5 and younger free; free admission for active, reserve and retired military and National Guard with ID and their dependents Mondays Location: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup More info: 253-841-5045 or thefair.com

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival fills Seattle Center with music and hula performances, workshops and vendors on Sunday. Bring your ukulele, guitar or other instrument to join in Hawaiian music jams, and check out workshops to make leis, play slack key guitar and learn to hula. Entertainment all day on two stages includes the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. on the Armory Stage and headliner Kuana Torres Kahele at 5:45 p.m. on the Mural Amphitheatre Stage.

The Washington State Fair continues through Sept. 24. This weekend features the Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive through downtown Puyallup to the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and rodeo performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-10.