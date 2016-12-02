African-American, Asian-American and American Sign Language Santas are among the St. Nicks visiting the area this month.

The Mall of America in Minnesota is hosting its first black Santa this weekend, but you don’t have to go that far to find multicultural Santas. Several holiday events in the Seattle area feature black and Asian-American Santas. There are also events for children with special needs.

Light Up the Beach Holiday

FRI Open house, dance performances, food, crafts, games, ukulele jam, luminaria labyrinth, caroling, pop-up shops, free photos with Asian/Filipino Santa, Caucasian Santa and African-American Santa, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Rainier Beach Safeway, 9262 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle and other sites around the neighborhood (rainierbeachmerchants.com).

Wing Luke Museum

SAT Photos with Asian-American Santa, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle; museum admission $9.95-$14.95, ages 4 and younger free; photos $12/one, $6 additional (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org/shop-o-rama-schedule/).

Northwest African American Museum

SAT-SUN AND DEC. 10-11 Photos with black Santa, food, arts and crafts, storytelling, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; admission $5-$7, ages 4 and younger free (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org/events/2016-12).

Culturally Diverse Santa, downtown Nordstrom

SAT-DEC. 22 African-American Santa, in the Sixth Avenue window unless otherwise noted; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4 (fifth floor); 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 6; 1-5 p.m. Dec. 9; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11 (fifth floor); 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 13; 1-5 p.m. Dec. 14 and 16; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18 (fifth floor); 1-5 p.m. Dec. 20; 4-8 p.m. Dec. 21 (fifth floor); 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22; Asian-American Santa, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6; 1-5 p.m. Dec. 12-13 and 19; also, American Sign Language Santa, 3-7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 (fifth floor); 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10 and 20; 1-5 p.m. Dec. 22; Nordstrom, 500 Pine St., Seattle; photo prices vary (206-628-1000 or facebook.com/NordstromSeattle).

Sensitive Santa

SUN Santa experience for children and families with special needs, lowered lighting and music, 8-11 a.m. Dec. 4 by appointment, space limited; The Outlet Collection, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn (eventbrite.com/e/sensitive-santa-tickets-29289744414?aff=es2).