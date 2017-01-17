Seattle Center event to feature traditional dancing, music, food and kids activities to usher in the New Year.

Welcome the Year of the Rooster at Tết Festival Vietnamese New Year on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, at Seattle Center. Tết is the most important celebration in Vietnamese culture, welcoming the upcoming return of spring with firecrackers and the traditional roaring lion dance to chase away evil spirits and bring good luck in the new year. Tết in Seattle: Roots of our Ancestry is the theme of this year’s festival that features performances illustrating traditional to contemporary Vietnamese culture.

Traditional music and dance performances include mandolinist Kim Uyen, dancing by local temple and church groups, and martial-arts demonstrations, with contemporary pop-music performers including Duy Truong, Lam Nhat Tien and headliner Tam Doan. Activities feature a lion dance workshop inviting all to learn to perform the ritual dance to help ensure a prosperous New Year.

Vietnamese cuisine is a popular festival feature, with cooking demonstrations by local Vietnamese chefs and vendors offering specialties including noodle dishes, egg rolls, fried rice and tofu dishes.

Tết Festival Vietnamese New Year Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 21-22 Location: Seattle Center Armory and Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center More info: 206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com or tetinseattle.org Seattle Center Festál More info:seattlecenter.com/festal Lunar New Year Celebration Jan. 28: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle; admission $10.95-$14.95, free for children and students with ID Jan. 29: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle, and around the Chinatown International District, Seattle More info:cidbia.org/events/lunar-new-year

Tet is a family-centered holiday, and a variety of kids activities are a major part of the festival in Seattle Center Armory and Fisher Pavilion.

Tet is the first Seattle Center Festál event this year, the 20th year of Festál events to showcase music, dance, art, crafts, history and food from cultures around the world. This year’s festivals celebrate 24 cultures at free events on weekends throughout the year to help build understanding and generate pride through shared experiences. Upcoming events include the Irish Festival March 11-12, French Fest March 19, and Cherry Blossom Festival and Japanese Cultural Festival April 21-23.

Welcoming the year of the Rooster continues next weekend at the Lunar New Year Celebration at Wing Luke Museum on Jan. 28, and at Hing Hay Park and around Seattle’s Chinatown International District on Jan. 29.