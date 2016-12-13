Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle on Dec. 17; check out the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way for A Bonsai Solstice on Dec. 18; and the Model Train Festival opens at the State History Museum in Tacoma on Dec. 17.

The Model Train Festival opens at the State History Museum in Tacoma on Saturday, Dec. 17, with even more model-train layouts than in past years. It runs through Jan. 1. Along with intricate model-train displays, the event has exhibits and stories about model railroading and the part railroads played in our state’s history, and an activity room for kids to make Lego train creations. Santa visits the museum for free photos with visitors on Dec. 21, 22 and 23. The museum is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25, and open Jan. 1.

Several other local museums are hosting holiday events. The Northwest African American Museum invites everyone to share in the holiday of Kwanzaa with storytelling and a craft activity Saturday, Dec. 17. At LeMay — America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and get a free digital photo with them in a 1906 Cadillac Model K Tulip Touring Car on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.

Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way celebrates A Bonsai Solstice on Sunday, Dec. 18. Bring a flashlight to see its bonsai collection illuminated by candlelight, with a food truck on hand with hot beverages and crepes.

Model Train Festival Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Tuesday-Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1; until 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Santa visits, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21-23. Cost: $8-$12, ages 5 and younger free; free admission 2-8 p.m. Dec. 21. Location: Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. More info: 888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org/events.aspx?eid=481. Kwanzaa, NAAM Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Cost: $7/adults, $5/students and seniors. Location: Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle. More info: 206-518-6000 or naamnw.org. Santa at LeMay — America’s Car Museum Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 17-28. Cost: $18/adults, $16/ages 65+ and military, $14/students, $10/ages 6-12. Location: LeMay — America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma. More info: 253-779-8490 or americascarmuseum.org. A Bonsai Solstice Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Cost: Free. Location: Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. More info: 253-353-7345 or pacificbonsaimuseum.org/events/a-bonsai-solstice-2016. The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 1; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 2-6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 7-8. Cost: $9, free for ages 8 and younger, in addition to museum admission, $11.75-$19.75. Location: Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle. More info: 206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/the-sherlock-holmes-exhibition. Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Jan. 8; closing 3 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25. Cost: $24.95/adults; $22.95/ages 62+ and military; $14.95/ages 13-19 and students; ages 12 and younger free. Location: Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle. More info: 206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org.

Two major museum exhibitions are closing in a few weeks. “The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes,” exploring the history and science of author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous character, is at Pacific Science Center through Jan. 8. Along with the Science Center’s usual attractions, it’s opening weekend of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: An IMAX 3D Experience” at the IMAX Theater there.

Seattle Art Museum’s “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style,” showcasing highlights from the legendary designer’s 44-year career, also continues through Jan. 8. It’s the traveling exhibit’s first showing in the U.S., with garments, accessories, photographs, drawings, films and other multimedia elements. Other displays at SAM include “Go Tell It: Civil Rights Photography” and “France: Inside and Out,” both through Jan. 2.

