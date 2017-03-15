After your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, head to the Norway/Norwegian Cultural and Heritage Day on March 18 and the Seattle French Fest on March 19.

Friday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day, and though the parade and Irish festival were last weekend, the celebration goes on in pubs and restaurants in almost every neighborhood. On Saturday, March 18, Norwegians celebrate their culture at Tastes of Norway/Norwegian Cultural and Heritage Day in Ballard, and on Sunday, March 19, it’s time to celebrate France at Seattle French Fest.

Tastes of Norway/Norwegian Cultural and Heritage Day starts with the Leif to Leif Fun Run/Walk from Leif Erikson Hall to the Leif Erikson statue at Shilshole and back. Everyone who participates gets a mini Norwegian flag and a waffle, and proceeds benefit Sons of Norway and Ballard Senior Center.

The festival features entertainment with accordions, fiddles, ukuleles and local Norwegian choirs and dance groups throughout the day, and a Bunad parade at 2 p.m., inviting anyone wearing a traditional Norwegian folk costume to join in. Artists demonstrate Norwegian crafts and cooking; there’s a craft sale including embroidered tea towels; and local genealogy researchers will be on hand to find information about your Norwegian ancestors. Traditional Norwegian food available include krumkaker, vaffler and lefse in the Bakeri, and lunch featuring smorbrod open-faced sandwiches, ertesuppe pea soup and rommegrot cream porridge.

Tastes of Norway/Norwegian Cultural and Heritage Day Leif to Leif Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18; registration 8 a.m.; $5-$10. Festival: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Location: Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle. More info: 206-783-1274 or lelodge.sharepoint.com/Pages/default.aspx. Seattle French Fest Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Location: Seattle Center Armory, Seattle. More info: 206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/festal/detail.aspx?id=11. Daffodil Day Time: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last, Monday, March 20. Location: 15 downtown locations including First Avenue at University and Lenora streets, Second Avenue at Pike and Union streets, Third Avenue and Union Street, Fourth Avenue and Pike and Pine streets, Seattle. More info:pikeplacemarket.org/events/daffodil-day-2017.

Sons of Norway lodge, Norwegian Ladies Chorus, Norwegian Male Chorus, Leif Erikson International Foundation, Seattle Norwegian 17th of May Committee, Seattle Bergen Sister City Association and other organizations will be on hand with information.

Seattle French Fest on Sunday, March 19, celebrates French Independence Day and French-speaking cultures around the world. The day includes French grammar and spelling-bee competitions, information on French wine regions and children’s activities. Entertainment features traditional chanson songs, Gypsy jazz and French school choirs. Festivalgoers can vote in the Best Baguette competition with tastes from local bakeries, and bistro food will include salads, soups, crepes, French pastries and a wine tasting.

On Monday, March 20, Pike Place Market hosts its annual Daffodil Day, handing out free daffodils at several downtown locations to celebrate the arrival of spring. The weather may not seem like spring yet, but cheerful yellow daffodils are a welcome sign that this year’s chilly winter is, at least, officially over.