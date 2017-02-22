A green thumb isn’t required to enjoy this event, which takes place from Feb. 22 to 26.

Spring arrives in Seattle a little early. The Northwest Flower & Garden Show runs from Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 22-26, at the Washington State Convention Center. Gardeners eagerly await the show each year, but a green thumb isn’t required to enjoy its fragrant and visual delights in 20 blooming display gardens.

“Taste of Spring” is the theme of this year’s acre of display gardens created by local landscapers and designers. The year’s displays have up to 50 percent more flowers in bloom than in previous years, thanks to an expanded early-bloom-forcing effort by local plant growers.

Show Gardens include “An Evening in the Mountains,” a cabin with stone patio and waterfall surrounded by blueberry bushes, strawberries and herbs; “A Victory Garden” with historic elements from Elizabethan times to World War II; “Bugs’ Abode,” a bug’s eye view of the human world with a magnified level to see bugs at work; “ ‘Be Prepared’ to Camp” with a glamping theme; “Garden on Tap” with a pub shed; and urban farming and international garden settings.

Northwest Flower & Garden Show Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 22-25; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Cost: $22/day, $5/ages 13-17, ages 12 and younger free; $10/after 3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, after 2 p.m. Sunday; shuttles $22/round trip, $11/one way, by reservation. Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle. More info: 253-756-2121 or gardenshow.com.

The garden Marketplace offers everything from plants to tools to outdoor-living items by 300 exhibitors. Tasting Corner, a new venue this year, has samples of specialty food and beverages by local vendors. Other show features include a City Living patio and deck gardens; Vintage Market; and at 1 and 3 p.m. daily, “Garden Wars, Season 3,” with teams of television and radio personalities designing and building 10-by-10-inch gardens from scratch to beat the clock and win money for local charities.

Seminars covering a variety of gardening topics are available in three venues daily.

There’s a Resource Center to connect with fellow gardeners, free package check to stash purchases during your time at the show, and food and beverage services on-site. Parking is available at the Convention Center and other local pay lots; directions and information about parking and public transportation options are on the Flower & Garden Show website. For the first time in several years, shuttles to and from the show are available to avoid downtown driving and parking hassles. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance for the daily round-trip or one-way shuttles from Shoreline, Federal Way, Kirkland and Issaquah.