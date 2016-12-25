There’s the aquarium Fishtival, the Great Wheel, and of course, the ferries.

Seattle Aquarium Winter Fishtival

One of the Aquarium’s most popular annual events, the Winter Fishtival, is filled with activities and opportunities to learn about the Aquarium’s fish, birds, tide pool animals and marine mammals. Each day, Dec. 26-Jan. 2, features a different sea animal, including otters Dec. 28, puffins Dec. 30 and tide pool animals Jan. 1. Daily Fishtival programs feature diver shows in the Window on Washington Waters exhibit and programs on marine mammals and the Aquarium’s resident octopus.

Seattle Aquarium is closed Sunday, Dec. 25. Regular entry hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; exhibits close at 6 p.m. Admission is $16.95-$24.95, free for ages 3 and younger; 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; 206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org.

Seattle Great Wheel

Take a ride on the Seattle Great Wheel, a popular destination on Pier 57 since it opened in 2012. The largest observation wheel on the West Coast, it operates year-round with 42 enclosed gondolas that hold up to eight people for a ride extending beyond the end of the pier over Elliott Bay.

The Wheel lights up every night, with special light shows during the holidays, the evening of any University of Washington or Seattle Seahawks home football games and other special occasions.

The Wheel is designed to operate in all weather conditions and only stops operating in case of high winds or lightning strikes. The gondolas are universally accessible.

Seattle Great Wheel is closed Sunday, Dec. 25. Regular winter hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Fares are $13/adults, $11/ages 65-plus, $9 ages 4 to 11; Pier 57, 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle; 206-623-8607 or seattlegreatwheel.com,

Miner’s Landing at Pier 57 is also home to Wings Over Washington Flying Theater, a ride that will virtually take you to sights around the state of Washington; a vintage indoor carousel; gaming arcade; a food court and several restaurants. Wings Over Washington is closed Sunday, Dec. 25; regular hours are the same as the Great Wheel. Admission is $17/adult, $15/ages 65-plus, $13/ages 11 and younger; wingsoverwa.com. Hours of the carousel and Miners Landing restaurants vary; minerslanding.com.

Ye Olde Curiosity Shop

When this place says “olde,” they’re not kidding. When the curio and souvenir shop opened on the waterfront in 1899, Seattle was still recovering from the Great Fire only 10 years before. The descendants of the original owner still run Ye Olde Curiosity Shop with its collection of shrunken heads, mummies, natural oddities, taxidermy treasures, wonders from all over the world, souvenirs and novelties. More than a million visitors stop by each year. The store is closed Sunday, Dec. 25; regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1001 Alaskan Way, Pier 54, Seattle; 206-682-5844 or yeoldecuriosityshop.com/pages/about-us.

Olympic Sculpture Park/Myrtle Edwards Park

Seattle Art Museum’s Olympic Sculpture Park offers great views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, sculptures from some of the world’s best-known artists and an indoor pavilion. Seats along the park promenade offer a place to rest and enjoy the view. Winter plants thriving in the park now include ferns, snowberry and wild roses. Leashed dogs are allowed.

Pay parking is available in the Pavilion garage on Broad Street and Western Avenue. Olympic Sculpture Park is open daily from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset; 2901 Western Ave., Seattle; 206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/visit/olympic-sculpture-park.

Myrtle Edwards Park, a longtime favorite waterfront destination, has a 1.25-mile path along Elliott Bay from Broad Street near Olympic Sculpture Park to the Port of Seattle’s Centennial Park at Pier 86; Myrtle Edwards Park, 3130 Alaskan Way, Seattle; seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/myrtle-edwards-park.

Washington State Ferries

Colman Dock, Washington State Ferry system’s waterfront terminal, is the Seattle base for ferries to Bremerton and Bainbridge Island. The Washington State Ferry system is the largest in the U.S., carrying more than 23 million passengers each year from 20 terminals. Visitors often ride as walk-on passengers for the scenic trip from the downtown terminal, approximately an hour each way to Bremerton and 35 minutes to Bainbridge; Colman Dock, 801 Alaskan Way, Pier 52, Seattle; 206-464-6400 or wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/vesselwatch/terminaldetail.aspx?terminalid=7.