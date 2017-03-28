The event, from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the series' debut.

Does the phrase “I am not a number, I am a free man!” mean anything to you? Can you also hear the maniacal laughter that follows?

If so, you may be excited to learn that Seattle will be hosting a three-day worldwide convention (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) for fans of the iconic and groundbreaking British television series “The Prisoner” on the 50th anniversary of the series’ debut.

The 17-episode series, which is often listed among television’s greatest series of all time, premiered in England on Sept. 29, 1967, and is considered the grandparent of of riddle-based programs such as “Lost” and “The X-Files.”

Described by the Los Angeles Times as “James Bond meets George Orwell filtered through Franz Kafka,” the cult favorite is built around the resignation of a British secret agent, played by Patrick McGoohan, who also created the cult classic.

McGoohan’s character, who is known throughout the series only as “Number 6,” is kidnapped and sent to an apparently idyllic seaside resort town known as The Village from which there is no escape. He is there because authorities, usually presenting as “Number 2,” want to know what he knows and why he quit.

The series ends with a puzzle rather than an answer, and McGoohan — who died at age 80 in 2009 — said he had to hide away from fans unhappy with the lack of a clear resolution.

The convention will feature 17 programs about the history, impact and legacy of the show, two evening events at the Triple Door and the Century Ballroom, and 10 “special guests,” including several of the show’s original actors.

Tickets are $75 and $95 for the single evening programs, and $295 for the full three days. Broadway Performance Hall, the Triple Door, and the Century Ballroom will hold events.

For more information, see the group’s webpage or Facebook page.