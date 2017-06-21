The Seattle Pride Parade is Sunday, June 25, with PrideFest Capitol Hill on Saturday, June 24, and PrideFest Seattle Center on Sunday, June 25.

It’s Pride weekend in Seattle, a celebration of the LGBT community that welcomes everyone to the Seattle Pride Parade downtown on Sunday, June 25, and to the largest free Pride festival in the country: PrideFest Capitol Hill on Saturday, June 24, and PrideFest Seattle Center, on Sunday, June 25.

Saturday’s PrideFest events on Broadway feature live music performances and DJs, vendors, a drag competition and beer garden. Family Day brings drag-queen story time, music and games for kids from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by Queer Youth Pride entertainment and events from 4 to 7 p.m., all at Cal Anderson Park.

Also on Saturday, the 23rd annual Seattle Dyke March starts with a rally with speakers and performances, followed by a parade through the neighborhood.

PrideFest Capitol Hill: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Broadway from John Street to Roy Street, Seattle Family Day: Family Pride, 1 to 4 p.m., Queer Youth Pride, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave., Seattle Seattle Center: noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25 More info:seattlepridefest.org Seattle Dyke March Time: Rally, 5 p.m., march, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 Location: Seattle Central College, 1701 Broadway, Seattle More info: facebook.com/events/427542644283802 Seattle Pride Parade Time: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25 Location: on Fourth Avenue from Union Street to Denny Way, Seattle More info:seattlepride.org/events/parade Pike Place MarketFront Grand Opening Time: 2 to 7 p.m. June 29 Location: 1901 Western Ave., Seattle More info: pikeplacemarketfoundation.org/pikeup/grand-opening

The 43rd annual Seattle Pride Parade fills downtown with festive spectators at 11 a.m. Sunday. “Indivisible” is this year’s parade theme, with the Dykes That Ride motorcycle group leading off the parade as a symbol of LGBTQ community, communication, respect and empowerment. More than 200 community and business participants are represented in the parade, from the ACLU of Washington, Alaska Airlines and Amazon to Rainbow City Band, Rainier Roller Girls and Righteously Outrageous Twirling Corps to Seattle Men’s Chorus/Women’s Chorus, the Seafair Pirates, 501st Legion Star Wars Characters and Wizards of the Coast. Announcer stages are at Westlake Park, Bell Street and Denny Way, with beer gardens nearby along the Fourth Avenue route. Reserved bleacher seating is available on the event website until sold out.

Sunday festivities continue at PrideFest Seattle Center with vendors and entertainment on three stage: Main Stage at South Fountain Lawn, Fountain Stage and Mural Stage.

Downtown Seattle celebrates another big event on Thursday, June 29, at the MarketFront Grand Opening Celebration at Pike Place Market. The MarketFront, a new area with 30,000 square feet of public space, includes a plaza with deck to take in panoramic views of the waterfront and Puget Sound, public art installations, tables for farmers and craft vendors, a brewery, food vendors and underground parking. Festivities begin with a grand-opening ceremony at 2 p.m., followed by entertainment and activities until 7 p.m.